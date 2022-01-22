Former BC & Colorado State HC Steve Addazio Set to Become Texas A&M OLine Coach

Former Boston College & Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio is set to become Texas A&M's offensive line coach. Billy Liucci of Texags.com was the first to report the news.

During his time in Fort Collins, Addazio went 4-12 in 2020, while going 3-9 last season before being fired in December of 2021. His two year stint ended with controversy and poor on field results. During his time at Boston College, Addazio's tenure was mediocre with a 42-42 record. Boston College defeated just one Top 25 team, had a 22-34 conference record and won only one of five bowl games under Addazio before he was relieved of his duties in 2019.

The 62 year old Addazio has a long history with coaching offensive lines, starting at Western Connecticut State, then a span under Paul Pasqualoni at Syracuse, a stint at Indiana, and then his most successful run with Urban Meyer at Florida.

As much as he struggled as a head coach, Addazio is a good hire by Jimbo Fisher to coach his offensive line. He produced loads of NFL talent, and his line at Boston College was always considered one of the best in the ACC. Now that he won't have to worry about calling games, and managing situations, he should be a big asset to the Aggies. Also as a recruiter at a program like Texas A&M he should be able to bring in top blue chip recruits, which he did during his time at Florida.

