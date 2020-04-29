BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Rumored Boston College Transfer Target Tarik Black Transfers to Texas

A.J. Black

University of Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black announced that he will transfer to Texas for the 2020 season. Black made his announcement on Instagram/Twitter:

Once an intriguing target for the Eagles, Michigan WR Tarik Black, announced on Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal back in December . In 2019, the Hamden Connecticut native set personal records with 25 receptions for 343 yards and a touchdown.

Coming out of high school, Black was a highly sought after 4* recruit, ranked 115th in the country. Given BC's run heavy system and the mediocrity of the program, Black was never really a option for the Eagles. But with a new offensive system, and the opportunity to play close to home with the Sebastian (Bryce and Brandon) brothers who seem close to him and went to high school with him at Cheshire Academy, Black and Boston College could be a great match.

Without Black, the Boston College depth chart at wide receiver looks set. Senior Kobay White, who had 29 catches for 460 yards last year will be the top wide out. The speedster Zay Flowers who had three touchdowns last season will also most likely see starting snaps. Ethon Williams, who played as a true freshman last season and showed some promise will most likely see a expanded role in Frank Cignetti's system in 2020. Big target CJ Lewis, who only played in four games last season, might find his way back on to the field as well. The Eagles also brought in true freshman Taji Johnson from Georgia who looks to be an exciting young wide receiver. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft 2020: Night Two Live Blog

On to Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and we will be here to talk about every pick.

A.J. Black

by

SI Draft Tracker

NFL Draft Live Blog: Night One

Stop by and leave your thoughts on round one of the NFL Draft

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Analyzing The BC Men's Basketball Scholarship Situation

We look at Boston College's scholarship situation over the next four years to see where the team sits.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

2021 All Purpose Back Lewis Bond Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed their first commitment of the evening, as Lewis Bond of Illinois committed to the Eagles

A.J. Black

Boston College Offers UAB Transfer Center Makhtar Gueye

Boston College clearly is still targeting a big man, as they have offered transfer Makhtar Gueye.

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

2022 Linebacker Moses Walker Excited About Boston College Offer

A highly recruited, highly ranked star out of New York, Walker would be a huge get for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

2021 WR Dante Reynolds Commits To Boston College

Boston College lands their second Kenwood High School athlete of the night as Dante Reynolds commits to the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Boston College Quarter-Century Team: Quarterback

Over the past twenty five years there has been one quarterback who has become the gold standard at Boston College, Matt Ryan.

A.J. Black

by

moose2251

Georgia 2021 Athlete Kaleb Edwards "Shocked and Excited" by Boston College Offer

Boston College offered Dacula, Georgia athlete Kaleb Edwards, who is an exciting recruit to watch.

A.J. Black

Five Other Boston College Eagles Who Could Potentially Be Drafted In 2021

There are five other BC players, four underclassmen and a transfer who could hear their names on NFL Draft day in 2021

A.J. Black