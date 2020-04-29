Rumored Boston College Transfer Target Tarik Black Transfers to Texas

University of Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black announced that he will transfer to Texas for the 2020 season. Black made his announcement on Instagram/Twitter:

Once an intriguing target for the Eagles, Michigan WR Tarik Black, announced on Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal back in December . In 2019, the Hamden Connecticut native set personal records with 25 receptions for 343 yards and a touchdown.

Coming out of high school, Black was a highly sought after 4* recruit, ranked 115th in the country. Given BC's run heavy system and the mediocrity of the program, Black was never really a option for the Eagles. But with a new offensive system, and the opportunity to play close to home with the Sebastian (Bryce and Brandon) brothers who seem close to him and went to high school with him at Cheshire Academy, Black and Boston College could be a great match.

Without Black, the Boston College depth chart at wide receiver looks set. Senior Kobay White, who had 29 catches for 460 yards last year will be the top wide out. The speedster Zay Flowers who had three touchdowns last season will also most likely see starting snaps. Ethon Williams, who played as a true freshman last season and showed some promise will most likely see a expanded role in Frank Cignetti's system in 2020. Big target CJ Lewis, who only played in four games last season, might find his way back on to the field as well. The Eagles also brought in true freshman Taji Johnson from Georgia who looks to be an exciting young wide receiver.

