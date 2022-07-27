Three Boston College Football Players Make '22 All-ACC Preseason Team

Three Boston College players were named to the All ACC preseason team for the upcoming season. Wide receiver Zay Flowers, offensive guard Christian Mahogany and defensive back Josh DeBerry were honored. The Eagles had the third most selections in the conference. They were voted on by credentialed media.

Senior wide receiver Zay Flowers (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) earned his second consecutive preseason honor from the ACC following an All-ACC Third Team season in 2021, all either without or a recovering quarterback Phil Jurkovec. His 122 career receptions rank 12th all-time at BC, while his 1,979 receiving yards are 10th. Flowers caught 44 passes for 746 yards, averaging 17.0 per reception, and five touchdowns a year ago.

Senior cornerback Josh DeBerry (Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.) and redshirt-junior guard Christian Mahogany (Paramus, N.J.) joined Flowers on the preseason team. DeBerry and Mahogany each earned All-ACC Second Team honors last season. Mahogany will miss the season with a knee injury that he sustained in the offseason.

2022 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

QB Devin Leary, NC State (56)

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse (125)

RB Will Shipley, Clemson (112)

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina (128)

WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (111)

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (104)

TE Will Mallory, Miami (69)

AP Keytaon Thompson, Virginia (70)

OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson (127)

OT Zion Nelson, Miami (82)

OG Caleb Chandler, Louisville (104)

OG Christian Mahogany, Boston College (67)

C Grant Gibson, NC State (90)



DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (120)

DE Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt (54)

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (116)

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt (62)

LB Drake Thomas, NC State (92)

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson (82)

LB Payton Wilson, NC State (60)

CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville (70)

CB Josh DeBerry, Boston College (65)

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State (93)

S Tanner Ingle, NC State (63)



PK B.T. Potter, Clemson (99)

P Lou Hedley, Miami (101)

SP Josh Downs, North Carolina (57)