NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: "Matt Ryan Not Going Anywhere"

The NFL offseason hasn't even begun and the fireworks have already begun. Earlier this week the St. Louis Rams traded Jared Goff and a package of draft picks for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. There is an expectation that there will be a lot of shuffling of quarterbacks in the upcoming months.

But according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, don't expect Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to be one of those players. In a video today Pelissero said "From what I'm told Matt Ryan is not going anywhere.... The Falcons have not had trade conversations with any other team about Ryan."

Part of the reason Pelissero believes this won't happen is because of the new head coach Arthur Smith, who is bringing his offensive system from Tennessee. This system is similar to the one that Atlanta used when Ryan won the MVP in 2016. The second reason is that Ryan would cost Atlanta a substantial amount ($44 mil) in a dead cap hit if he were traded.

Ryan's name has popped up a lot on various sites as a potential trade target for many teams as many mock drafts have the Falcons drafting a quarterback with the #4 pick in the NFL Draft. But it does not appear that he will be going anywhere this offseason.

