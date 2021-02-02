FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Search

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: "Matt Ryan Not Going Anywhere"

Atlanta's quarterback has been the subject of multiple trade rumors, but signs point to Ryan returning
Author:
Publish date:

The NFL offseason hasn't even begun and the fireworks have already begun. Earlier this week the St. Louis Rams traded Jared Goff and a package of draft picks for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. There is an expectation that there will be a lot of shuffling of quarterbacks in the upcoming months. 

But according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, don't expect Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to be one of those players. In a video today Pelissero said "From what I'm told Matt Ryan is not going anywhere.... The Falcons have not had trade conversations with any other team about Ryan." 

Part of the reason Pelissero believes this won't happen is because of the new head coach Arthur Smith, who is bringing his offensive system from Tennessee. This system is similar to the one that Atlanta used when Ryan won the MVP in 2016. The second reason is that Ryan would cost Atlanta a substantial amount ($44 mil) in a dead cap hit if he were traded. 

Ryan's name has popped up a lot on various sites as a potential trade target for many teams as many mock drafts have the Falcons drafting a quarterback with the #4 pick in the NFL Draft. But it does not appear that he will be going anywhere this offseason. 

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- @BulletinBC (please note our new handle)

MattRyan
Football

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: "Matt Ryan Not Going Anywhere"

USATSI_15273152_168388155_lowres
Football

EA Sports Announces Return of College Football Video Games

USATSI_15306021_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Locked on Boston College: The Eagles vs. FSU Saga

JimChristian
Basketball

Boston College vs. FSU Game Postponed

BC_Duke_Preview_1-5ff5aa79c7d4641e23c1d946_Jan_06_2021_12_19_24
Basketball

Jim Christian Speaks About Upcoming Shorthanded Game Against Florida State

USATSI_15443643_168388155_lowres (1)
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball Roster Down To Four Scholarship Players for FSU Game

PittBC_Preview-5f81f9c293eaa218d7391235_Oct_10_2020_18_19_23
Recruiting

Boston College's National Signing Day 2021 Preview

USATSI_15506028_168388155_lowres
Football

Locked on Boston College: Senior Bowl Week Wrap Up

BrandonSebastian
Football

Boston College's Top 5 Plays of 2020