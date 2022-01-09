Trae Barry Accepts Invitation to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Boston College tight end Trae Barry has accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate bowl, thus ending his brief tenure with the Eagles. Earlier this offseason, head coach Jeff Hafley told the media that he was going to try and get Barry a waiver for one more season.

Barry, a transfer from Jackson State in 2021, was a tremendous grab for the Eagles after losing Hunter Long to the NFL Draft. In his first game with BC, Barry made a catch against Colgate, and leapt over a defender for a touchdown. He ended up battling injuries later in the season, and finished the year with 21 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns in ten games.

With Barry officially gone, the Eagles will return Spencer Witter (5 catches 23 yards) and Joey Luchetti (13 catches, 157 yards) as tight ends with significant experience. Charlie Gordinier and Hans Lilis also could see playing time as well. Boston College also added a pair of true freshmen this offseason with Matt Ragan (Lawrence Academy) and Jeremiah Franklin (MD). There is always the possibility that BC could add a player through the transfer portal as well.

The NFLPA bowl will be played on January 29th at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and will be televised on the NFL Network.

