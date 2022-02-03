Skip to main content

Tight End Trae Barry Added to Senior Bowl Roster

Boston College tight end Trae Barry was added to the roster on Thursday

In somewhat surprising news, tight end Trae Barry has been added to the 2022 Senior Bowl roster. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy announced the news on Thursday morning on his Twitter.

Trae Barry to the Senior Bowl

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.51.34 AM

Barry, a Boston College tight end, will join fellow Eagle Zion Johnson on the National team. 

Barry, a transfer from Jackson State in 2021, where he was an FCS All American, was a tremendous grab for the Eagles after losing Hunter Long to the NFL Draft. In his first game with BC, Barry made a catch against Colgate, and leapt over a defender for a touchdown. He ended up battling injuries later in the season, and finished the year with 21 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns in ten games.

Second Post Season Bowl for Barry

TraeBarry

This will be the second postseason bowl for Barry, who already competed in the NFLPA Bowl. In that game he did not have any receptions. Adding him to the roster makes sense, as it is a short travel for the Summerdale, Alabama native. The game will be played this Saturday and can be viewed at 2:30 ET on the NFL Network. 

With Barry officially gone, the Eagles will return Spencer Witter (5 catches 23 yards) and Joey Luchetti (13 catches, 157 yards) as tight ends with significant experience. Charlie Gordinier and Hans Lilis also could see playing time as well. Boston College also added a pair of true freshmen this offseason with Matt Ragan (Lawrence Academy) and Jeremiah Franklin (MD). There is always the possibility that BC could add a player through the transfer portal as well. 

