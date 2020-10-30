SI.com
Report: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to Miss BC Game After Testing Positive for COVID-19

A.J. Black

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence reportedly will miss Saturday's game against Boston College after testing positive for COVID-19 per a report from Ian Rapoport and MiKe Garofolo. Lawrence, a junior is a huge loss for the Tigers, who has thrown for 1833 yards this season along with 17 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He is the presumed #1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. 

With Lawrence out, expect Clemson to look to five star freshman DJ Uiagalelei out of Bellflower, California. Ranked the top pro style quarterback in the country, in the 2020 class, he has thrown for 102 yards so far this season. If Clemson doesn't go with Uiagalelei, they may go with Taisun Phommachanh out of Connecticut. Stay tuned as we will update this story as it progresses. 

Statement from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney:

"Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College."

Boston College faces off with #1 Clemson on Saturday at noon on ABC from Death Valley. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further developments on this breaking story. 

Comments (26)
No. 1-12
nedsh
nedsh

In 1992 BC got beat by ND 55-7 at South Bend. The next year at the same venue BC beat ND. who was #1 in the country. History repeats itself Saturday at Clemson with an Eagle victory. 2. If Daz were coaching a loss would be certain. Hafley gives the team a chance. BC 32 Clemson 28.

Mk_Ultra
Mk_Ultra

I can't imagine that Lawrence is the only one on the team to test positive, I expect there to be more positive tests before Saturday's game. Lawrence handles the ball, he's around all the players and COVID is very contagious. COVID-19 should stop being treated like airborne EBOLA, my wife and I got it and felt fatigued for a few days and recovered. My wife works at St. Elizabeth's medical center in Brighton, there was an outbreak on her floor and she unwittingly passed it to me.

Mk_Ultra
Mk_Ultra

I'd like to think this gives BC a chance but in reality Clemson has too many weapons. Clemson will just do what VT did which was run run run. Clemson fans certainly aren't worried, on the message boards they're all stating how thankful they are that it happened against BC. I guess I can't blame them since BC has been a cupcake for the last decade. Hopefully BC can prove them wrong.

44Andre2000
44Andre2000

This feels like the false hope that precedes a backup throwing for 5 TDs...

rcmbc81
rcmbc81

Expect a heavy dose of Travis Etienne.

rcmbc81
rcmbc81

All the best to Lawrence. One assumes, as a young person, he should do well. Will it help BC? Of course. Will it change the outcome of the game? Not likely. I would think there’s a lot more concern about the next game v ND, than there is about BC.

Kilroy12
Kilroy12

Really sucks for both sides. Hope he gets better quickly, but a BC win (while still great) would carry a huge asterisk with it.

DoubleGolden68
DoubleGolden68

I feel bad for Trevor. I was looking forward to seeing him play. I wish him a speedy recovery and hope he can play in the Notre Same game.

Gasson305
Gasson305

Divine Intervention from on high!

Thomas Rayam
Thomas Rayam

The just might be shining!

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

I imagine this changes the BC gameplan. Maybe send a lot more blitzes to a less experienced (although still super talented) quarterback who might be less careful with the ball? Amari Rodgers is great but their receivers don’t seem to have the same deep speed as in the past so it won’t burn us as much? Plus it gives fewer gaps to Etienne.

Obviously an upset is still a huge longshot, but this could make things interesting.

NewtonBus
NewtonBus

Holy crow. Wonder how many others on the team have it? We need to play. No postponements.

