Report: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to Miss BC Game After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence reportedly will miss Saturday's game against Boston College after testing positive for COVID-19 per a report from Ian Rapoport and MiKe Garofolo. Lawrence, a junior is a huge loss for the Tigers, who has thrown for 1833 yards this season along with 17 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He is the presumed #1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

With Lawrence out, expect Clemson to look to five star freshman DJ Uiagalelei out of Bellflower, California. Ranked the top pro style quarterback in the country, in the 2020 class, he has thrown for 102 yards so far this season. If Clemson doesn't go with Uiagalelei, they may go with Taisun Phommachanh out of Connecticut. Stay tuned as we will update this story as it progresses.

Statement from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney:

"Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College."

Boston College faces off with #1 Clemson on Saturday at noon on ABC from Death Valley. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further developments on this breaking story.

