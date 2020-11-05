SI.com
Syracuse Defensive Back Trill Williams Declares For NFL Draft

A.J. Black

Syracuse will be down another key defender on Saturday, as defensive back Trill Williams announced that he is opting out and will declare for the NFL Draft. 

Williams a junior out of Yonkers, New York has played exceptionally well on a defense that otherwise has struggled. This season he has 24 tackles, and a 90 yard interception return for a touchdown against Georgia Tech. Williams played in 28 games for Syracuse during his three seasons. He had 93 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 3 1/2 tackles for loss in his three seasons with the Orange. The biggest moment in in his career came against Wake Forest last year when he forced a fumble in overtime and returned it for a touchdown. 

According to Pro Football Focus, he is graded second highest slot corner in college football. 

This is yet another key cog that will be missing for Syracuse against Boston College. Tommy DeVito, last year's starting quarterback, injured his ankle against Duke and will miss the rest of the season. He has been replaced by Rex Culpepper, who has been inconsistent. Andre Cisco, Syracuse's other NFL caliber defender, like Williams declared for the NFL Draft in the middle of the season. 

Dino Babers has had to dig deep in his depth chart as well, as he lost his top two running backs Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard who both opted out, while Sean Tucker has been hampered by injuries.

Boston College is a big favorite in Saturday's game, currently with the spread sitting at -13.5. The Eagles take on Syracuse on Saturday at 2pm on the RSN.

