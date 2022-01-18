Tyler Vrabel to Declare For NFL Draft

Boston College offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel is reportedly foregoing his final year of eligibility and will enter the NFL Draft. Matt Zenitz of On3.com first reported the news.

The son of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, the Bellaire (TX) native came to Boston College in 2018 under head coach Steve Addazio. After redshirting his freshman year, he earned his way onto the starting line, coming in at left tackle and being an integral part of rushing attack that ran for 3291 yards.

Vrabel was hampered by injuries in 2020 & 2021. He played in all 11 games last season, but it was revealed after the season that he had battled injuries throughout the season. Even with those challenges he still was named All ACC Honorable Mention, his second time winning the award. In 2021, he played in 10 games, but missed two for an upper body injury before finishing the season back on the line.

Boston College is going to have a completely new look offensive line, as four 2021 starters are heading to the NFL. Center Alec Lindstrom, guard Zion Johnson and tackles Vrabel and Ben Petrula all are departing, with guard Christian Mahogany being the lone remaining starter.

This spring will be an important moment in the development of the line. There will be lots of names to watch for including Drew Kendall, who mostly likely will be the starting center, Ozzy Trapilo at guard, and Jack Conley & Kevin Cline at tackles, but there certainly will be competition with other players getting a crack at starting time.

