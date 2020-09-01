Vegas Release Various Over/Under Odds For Boston College

Boston College continues to prepare for the upcoming season, and the bookmakers are starting to set their odds. Today sportsbetttingdime.com released a series of odds for all ACC teams.

As you can see below, the bookmakers are not viewing Boston College favorably. These are all based on an eleven game season.

1. Over/Under Wins 3.5

2. Odds to Win the Conference 300/1

3. Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game 99/1

4. Over/Under Average Home Attendance 4,999

5. David Bailey, Jr Over/Under Rushing Yards: 1,025.5

6. Hunter Long Over/Under Receiving Yards: 489.5

7. Phil Jurkovec Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,059.5

8. Phil Jurkovec Over/Under Passing TDs: 18.5

9. Over/Under PPG allowed in first year under Jeff Hafley: 29.8

At first glance the player numbers all stick out to me. If Jurkovec was only to throw for 2,059 yards, that would mean he is averaging 187 yards per game. That seems very low for an offense that is moving towards a more balanced offense. 18.5 passing touchdowns would give the transfer quarterback less than two a game.

But for argument sake, say BC's passing offense isn't as strong as we project. That would mean maybe the Eagles run the ball more. However, David Bailey's numbers seem criminally low as well. Given their numbers he wouldn't average 100 yards a game. For Hunter Long? The site is actually saying that he is going to regress, which doesn't make sense because now he has a quarterback to get him the ball consistently. With an offensive line like BC has, they will put up points somewhere, these bets all seem like easy money.

For the defensive bet, they are saying that BC will improve less than three points per game from their 2019 average. For a defensive minded coach, and veterans all up and down the roster now, this seems low. While I do not expect the defense to become elite, they should progress more than the betting line.

The bet on attendance, the under seems like an easy bet. If Governor Charlie Baker won't budge on the Red Sox and Patriots, he certainly won't for Boston College. It would be surprising if the Eagles are allowed fans at any point this season.

Finally the win total. I expected the win total to be around 5. Would you bet the over on this?

Leave how you would bet below!

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com