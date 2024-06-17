Will Boston College Be Back in a Bowl Game on The Joe Gaither Show
We welcome Kim Rankin into the Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" to get the rundown on the Boston College football program.
The Eagles went 7-6 and won its bowl game against SMU, but lost its head coach to the NFL. Can new head coach Bill O'Brien take Boston College back to a bowl game in 2024?
Rankin details O'Brien's hire and his choices for offensive and defensive coordinator while acknowledging the very thin Class of 2024 signing class for the Eagles. However, Boston College did seem to do well in the transfer portal bringing in a handful of players from high-profile universities.
Rankin gives a ballpark for where the Eagles might finish in the new-look ACC and we discuss the unique way the schedule falls for Boston College.
