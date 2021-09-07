Zay Flowers Named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week

After a big opening weekend against Colgate, the recognition comes in for BC's talented wide out

Boston College junior wide receiver Zay Flowers was named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week by the conference. The speedy wide out had seven catches for 135 yards including an incredible touchdown catch in the end zone in BC's 51-0 opening win against Colgate..

"You can use him in the horizontal pass game, you can use him in the vertical," Jeff Hafley said of Flowers. "You saw him catch the deep cross and make the competitive catch. You can hand the ball to him. You can throw him sweeps. You can throw him screens."

Flowers finished the 2020 season as one of the best wide receivers in the ACC. He tallied 56 catches for 892 yards and nine touchdowns in just eleven games.

Flowers will look for another big performance on Saturday as the Eagles take on UMass in Amherst. The game can found on NESN+ in New England or on Flosports everywhere else.

