Zay Flowers Named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week

A.J. Black

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers was named the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week for his performance against Duke in the season opener. The sophomore from Fort Lauderdale, Florida was electric against the Blue Devils, finishing with five receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. 

It was a historic, breakout game for Flowers who was the first BC wide receiver since Alex Amidon (2012) to finish with more than 150 yards, and the first since Kobay White (2018) to finish with more than 100. Amidon was the last wide receiver to win this award, taking it in 2013. 

Flowers showcased incredible footwork and agility throughout the game, including a 62 yard touchdown catch in which he completely burned the Duke secondary. "I hit 'em with the 1-2 and I was out," Flowers told reporters after the game. "It was over."

This could be a big year for the wide receiver who talked about working on his technique with new wide receiver coach Joe Dailey. Flowers specifically talked about using his hands more to beat defender on his routes, no longer just relying on his speed. This will allow him to be a more dynamic route runner and allow to get open more often. 

On top of that, the new offensive philosophy should also help Flowers shine. He explained on Saturday "I get to show what I can do now instead of just taking handoffs the whole year," Flowers said. "I get to actually run routes and show I'm not just a jet sweep guy."

Boston College takes on Texas State on Saturday at 6pm. 

