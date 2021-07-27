Three Eagles Named To Preseason All-ACC Team

The ACC media released their 2021 Preseason All ACC team, and three Boston College Eagles made the list. Wide receiver Zay Flowers, along with offensive lineman Zion Johnson and center Alec Lindstrom were all named to the team, voted on by the media. Clemson led the conference with eight selections to the team.

In addition to the All ACC team, Sam Howell of UNC was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec along with Flowers both received votes.

Flowers, a junior wide receiver returns to Chestnut Hill after exploding in 2020. Last year was the first season he explained that he felt like an actual running back, and not just a gimmick weapon who "runs jet sweeps." He showcased electric speed that is rarely, if ever seen on a BC football team, he finished the year with 56 receptions for 892 yards and 9 touchdowns. He is a complete package, who is vastly improved off the line of scrimmage, and almost impossible to tackle in the open field. On top of all that, he has excellent hands, which we saw on full display in the 2021 spring game, where he had two touchdown catches. The combination of Frank Cignetti Jr's offensive scheme, and having a quarterback like Phil Jurkovec to throw him the ball, has turned Flowers into a much watch Eagle this upcoming season.

Lindstrom, the Eagles starting center was recently named to the Rimington Award Watch List in addition to being named to multiple All ACC and All American lists.

Zion Johnson who is moving back to guard after a season of playing tackle is primed for a big season. The versatile lineman also has been named to multiple preseason All ACC teams.

2021 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

QB Sam Howell, North Carolina (118)

RB Zonovan Knight, NC State (96)

RB Mataeo Durant, Duke (49)

WR Justyn Ross, Clemson (110)

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (101)

WR Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest (80)

TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech (77)

AP Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (56)

OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State (83)

OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson (53)

OG Zion Johnson, Boston College (82)

OG Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina (56)

C Alec Lindstrom, Boston College (77)

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (108)

DE Amare’ Barno, Virginia Tech (63)

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (120)

DT Tyler Davis, Clemson (53)

LB Payton Wilson, NC State (99)

LB James Skalski, Clemson (95)

LB Nick Jackson, Virginia (37)

CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson (86)

CB Tony Grimes, North Carolina (55)

S Bubba Bolden, Miami (100)

S Nolan Turner, Clemson (85)

PK Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)

P Lou Hedley, Miami (84)

SP Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (60)

Preseason Player of the Year

1. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, 114

2. D’Eriq King, QB, Miami, 11

3. Bryan Bresee, DE, Clemson, 8

4. D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson, 6

5. Phil Jurkovec, QB, Boston College, 3

6. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College, 2

6. Jahmyr Gibbs, AP, Georgia Tech, 2

