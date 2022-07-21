Zay Flowers Named to '22 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers was named to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The senior from Fort Lauderdale, Florida looks to win the award that goes to "any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass." Former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, who transferred to USC this offseason won the award in '21.

Flowers, considered by many as one of the most explosive wide receivers in the game returns to Boston College to re-unite with quarterback Phil Jurkovec. "Phil and I, we need to finish what we started," he told reporters at ACC Kickoff on Wednesday. Last season, mostly with Dennis Grosel at QB and an injured Jurkovec was a bit of a down year for Flowers, who finished with 44 receptions for 746 yards and five touchdowns. In '20 he finished with 56 receptions for 892 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games.

The Eagles could be putting more emphasis on Flowers than ever before in 2022. "When need to get him the ball more," Hafley explained on Wednesday. " I told him he is not going to be able to go out after he is going to be so damn tired. He is going to catch punts and return punts, and touch the ball over and over again."

It was a busy offseason in the news for Flowers, who not only returned to Boston College for his last season, but also reportedly turned down six figure NIL deals enticing him to transfer from Chestnut Hill. When asked how he wanted to be remembered by BC fans he told reporters "That I was a BC man, I was loyal to the program and I did everything I could to help the program and prevail even when it was hard."