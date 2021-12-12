Jurkovec "Trying To Get" Zay Flowers To Return in '22

BC's star wide receiver has yet to make an announcement on his plans, but if QB1 has anything to do with it he will be back.

Last week Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec announced that he will be returning to the Eagles in '22. On Saturday, Jurkovec spoke about his favorite wide receiver, junior Zay Flowers.

"I'm trying to get Zay. I think it'd be in his best interest to come back." Jurkovec told the media after practice for the Military Bowl. "I think he can have a great year next year, so I've been talking with him. We'll see. But I'm hopeful that Zay will be back."

Flowers, who still has eligibility remaining, has yet to announce if he will be playing for the Eagles in '22 or entering the NFL Draft. Various Mock Drafts have the speedy wide out from Fort Lauderdale possibly going in anywhere from the 2nd to 6th round if he were to enter the draft.

Jurkovec and Flowers seem to have a strong connection on the field. Flowers finished the season with 44 catches for 746 yards and five touchdowns, but most of his longer catches came when Jurkovec was on the field. Backup quarterback Dennis Grosel struggled to get him the ball deep when he was thrusted into the starting role after Jurkovec hurt his hand/wrist.

The Eagles are preparing for the Military Bowl and Flowers has been practicing with the team, clearly shown in the video below.

