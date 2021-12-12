Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jurkovec "Trying To Get" Zay Flowers To Return in '22

    BC's star wide receiver has yet to make an announcement on his plans, but if QB1 has anything to do with it he will be back.
    Author:

    Last week Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec announced that he will be returning to the Eagles in '22. On Saturday, Jurkovec spoke about his favorite wide receiver, junior Zay Flowers. 

    "I'm trying to get Zay. I think it'd be in his best interest to come back." Jurkovec told the media after practice for the Military Bowl. "I think he can have a great year next year, so I've been talking with him. We'll see. But I'm hopeful that Zay will be back."

    Flowers, who still has eligibility remaining, has yet to announce if he will be playing for the Eagles in '22 or entering the NFL Draft. Various Mock Drafts have the speedy wide out from Fort Lauderdale possibly going in anywhere from the 2nd to 6th round if he were to enter the draft. 

    Jurkovec and Flowers seem to have a strong connection on the field. Flowers finished the season with 44 catches for 746 yards and five touchdowns, but most of his longer catches came when Jurkovec was on the field. Backup quarterback Dennis Grosel struggled to get him the ball deep when he was thrusted into the starting role after Jurkovec hurt his hand/wrist. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    The Eagles are preparing for the Military Bowl and Flowers has been practicing with the team, clearly shown in the video below.

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    ZayFlowers
    Football

    Jurkovec "Trying To Get" Zay Flowers To Return in '22

    just now
    Comment
    USATSI_15727700_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Brutal First Half Dooms Boston College, Who Falls to Saint Louis 79-68

    11 hours ago
    Comment
    Grant Thumb Up to the Fans
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Saint Louis: Live Updates

    16 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17333741_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Two Potential Targets To Watch For In Transfer Portal

    18 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15413825_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Saint Louis: Preview and Predictions

    Dec 10, 2021
    Comment
    IMG_0320
    Recruiting

    Boston College Makes Top 4 For '22 ATH Koen Entringer

    Dec 10, 2021
    Comment
    Photo Apr 23, 11 09 24 PM
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Transfer Portal Reason For Concern?

    Dec 10, 2021
    Comment
    IMG_0096
    Football

    Boston College Defensive Back Shawn Asbury Enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 9, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17186022_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Pac 12 Commissioner Wants Inter-conference Challenge for "The Alliance"

    Dec 9, 2021
    Comment