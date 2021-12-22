WR Zay Flowers To Return in 2022

Boston College football received more good news on Tuesday night, as wide receiver Zay Flowers announced on social media that he will return to BC in 2022.

This is huge news for the Eagles as they now have two of their biggest stars returning for next season. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec announced his intentions earlier this offseason, and now he gets his favorite weapon back as well. During their two seasons at BC the pair have created incredible chemistry on the field, highlighted with long touchdown passes and catches.

Flowers finished the season with 44 catches for 746 yards and five touchdowns, but most of his longer catches came when Jurkovec was on the field. Backup quarterback Dennis Grosel struggled to get him the ball deep when he was thrusted into the starting role after Jurkovec hurt his hand/wrist. Staying on the team not only helps the team but most likely will improve Flowers draft stock as he could become the top WR in the ACC in 2022.

During his time at Boston College, Flowers has evolved from a gimmicky jet sweep wide receiver under Steve Addazio, into one of the most dangerous pass catchers in the country under Jeff Hafley. In the past two seasons he has made highlight reel catches, unbelievable juke moves and showcased electric speed.

With Flowers in the fold, BC will have most of their return wideouts back next season. Jaelen Gill, CJ Lewis, Jehlani Galloway, all of who have seen significant playing time will all be back, along with underclassmen like Taji Johnson, Ethon Williams, and Lewis Bond who could fill in if the need arises.

The other big name left to watch in terms of return is still tight end Trae Barry. If Boston College can get a healthy Barry back, the BC offense could be one of the best in the ACC next season.

Zay Flowers Returns to Boston College Wide receiver runs it back for one more season Zay Flowers Game winning catch against Pitt Colgate Had over 150 yards in season opener against Red Raiders Q: "What's your goal?" A: "To win the Biletnikoff" 16.95 yards per reception Led Boston College in 2021 Underutilized with Dennis Grosel Will get one more year with Jurkovec

