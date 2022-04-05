Zion Johnson: 2022 NFL Draft Team Fits

Zion Johnson, Boston College’s star offensive guard, should hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Since transferring to BC, Johnson has been a dominant fixture on the Eagles’ offensive line. He earned All-ACC honors every year and was named a 1st-team All-American in 2021. While Johnson is not at the level of generationally talented guards like Quenton Nelson and Zack Martin, he should be an immediate starter that solidifies any team’s offensive line.

In the pre-draft process, one of the most fun activities is mocking players to various teams. Naturally, one of the most crucial aspects of this exercise is making sure that the prospects fit into the systems and schemes of the respective clubs. While teams generally try to just draft the best player on the board, some players simply do not mesh with the offensive or defensive philosophies that certain teams employ. Therefore, this article will dive into which teams Zion Johnson would fit best with. Luckily, Johnson has displayed the ability to be effective in a variety of schemes. Therefore, this list of teams focuses more on which teams require his services the most.

Los Angeles Chargers (#18 Overall)

Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers invested significant assets to build an offensive line worthy of their new franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert. But that group is still a work in progress. Furthermore, with opponents like Chris Jones, Frank Clark, Chandler Jones, Maxx Crosby, Bradley Chubb and more in the division, protecting Herbert is now more important than ever. Zion Johnson would be another excellent addition to play between Rashawn Slater and Corey Linsley. For a team that wants to be very aggressive on fourth downs, shoring up the interior of the line is very important. The Chargers were forced to be extremely pass-heavy, as they struggled to run the ball. Johnson would not only help protect Herbert on passing downs; he would also unlock Los Angeles’ running game, allowing their offense to be more diverse and effective.

New England Patriots (#21 Overall)

The Patriots have had one of the league’s stronger offensive lines over the course of the last decade. However, they’re seemingly going through a bit of a rebuild this offseason. New investments along the interior are needed. By trading Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay and Michael Onwenu ostensibly switching from left to right guard, there is now a gaping hole at left guard. Zion Johnson would plug that hole immediately. Like the Steelers, the Patriots are now moving towards a very run-heavy approach, with a strong emphasis on Man-Gap schemes and play-action, arguably Johnson’s strongest area. Bill Belichick would value Johnson’s versatility and intelligence very highly.

BC Eagles Green Bay Packers (#22 and #28 Overall)

The Green Bay Packers have had another tumultuous offseason. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers affirmed his commitment to the franchise, but seemingly at the expense of star wide receiver Davante Adams. Now Green Bay has two first-round picks and four in the first two rounds. At least one of the picks will most likely be used on a wide receiver to try to replace Adams.

Granted, we have heard this story before, and yet the Packers have eschewed using high-value draft picks on wide receivers. Therefore, they could use one of these picks on a player like Zion Johnson to better protect Rodgers. Green Bay plans to move Elgton Jenkins to right tackle this year and they have two young players that could step in at guard. But bringing in Johnson would shore up the left guard position and allow the two younger players to compete for the starting right guard job. Watching AJ Dillon run behind Zion Johnson again would be quite the sight for BC fans.

Arizona Cardinals (#23 Overall)

The Arizona Cardinals also have a connection to Boston College players, albeit on the other side of the ball (Zach Allen). Like the Packers as well, they will be using this draft to improve the offense around allegedly disgruntled quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona is very weak at both guard positions, so acquiring a player like Johnson would be very helpful. Even with Murray at quarterback and Kliff Kingsbury calling the plays, the Cardinals have been more willing to run the ball than most people think. Johnson would be instrumental in opening up the run game even further.

Dallas Cowboys (#24 Overall)

For almost a decade, the Dallas Cowboys have had one of the strongest offensive lines in the NFL. But over the last few, they have begun to decline. Center Travis Frederick, right tackle La’el Collins, and left guard Connor Williams are no longer with the team. Left tackle Tyron Smith has been unable to stay healthy and could be nearing the end of his career. Some of their replacements have been solid but getting a player like Zion Johnson could help them return to their previous preeminent status. For a team like Dallas with a very diverse offense, Johnson would be an ideal fit.

Tennessee Titans (#26 Overall)

Like the Green Bay Packers, the Tennessee Titans have several reasons to be interested in Zion Johnson. They have a connection to Boston College, they have a need at the position, and he is an ideal fit for their offense. Obviously, Zion played beside Mike Vrabel’s son Tyler for multiple seasons at BC. Tennessee let go of Rodger Saffold this offseason, leaving a major hole at left guard, Johnson’s natural position. Finally, he would be an ideal fit in the Titans’ run-heavy and play action-centric offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#27 Overall)

For what should be Tom Brady’s final season in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a desperate need at left guard. Ali Marpet, the long-time stalwart, retired this offseason and could not be coaxed back even after Brady elected to return. As displayed in their playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, the Buccaneers’ offense falls apart when they cannot protect the quarterback. Even after acquiring Shaq Mason from Brady’s former squad, the left guard spot is very weak. The Buccaneers’ offense is actually pretty similar to what Boston College ran during Johnson’s time on the Heights. This makes him a natural fit in Tampa Bay.