    December 8, 2021
    OG Zion Johnson Named ESPN All American

    BC's star offensive lineman continues to garner big awards
    Boston College offensive guard Zion Johnson was named to ESPN' All American team on Wednesday morning. The graduate student was one of four ACC players to make the team, joining Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson, and Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison. 

    On Johnson, ESPN said:

    "Johnson didn't start playing football until his senior season of high school, but he has developed into one of the best offensive linemen in the country. He allowed just one sack in 2,288 career snaps with the Eagles and had just four blown blocks in 756 snaps this season. He is rated as the No. 2 guard available for the 2022 draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper."

    Now in his third season with Boston College, Johnson will be headed to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama after the Military Bowl. The Davidson transfer has been the anchor for the Eagles, even playing some tackle this year when Tyler Vrabel went down with an injury. He graded out as the seventh-best guard nationally (83.4) according to Pro Football Focus (min. 700 snaps).

    “He’s an all-around animal,” said fellow offensive lineman Ben Petrula “Just a beast on the field.”

