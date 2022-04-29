Skip to main content

Locked on Boston College: Zion to the Bolts

Johnson is heading to Los Angeles, our full reaction

Zion Johnson had his name called on Thursday, as the Los Angeles Chargers drafted the BC guard with the 17th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. We are joined by staff writer Mitch Wolfe to look at the pick, and the fit, and talk about what his first year could look like with the squad.

Also, we look at Johnson's journey from an unranked recruit at Davidson, an FCS school, to becoming an All American at Boston College. What led to his meteoric rise and success? 

In addition, Pat Kraft is almost certainly gone, we look at what the next candidate for BC should look like, and some of the names that are certainly going to pop up.

Finally, Jerry York still needs to be replaced and a new name has emerged, and it is an  exciting one. Hear all about the possible leader in the clubhouse on today's episode. 

Locked on Boston College is a daily Eagles podcast hosted by BC Bulletin editor AJ Black. The show features, guests, analysis and opinion you won't find anywhere else. Make sure to subscribe to Locked on Boston College on Youtube and wherever you find your podcasts. 

