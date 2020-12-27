FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Search
Zion Johnson Announces Return To Boston College For '21

Zion Johnson Announces Return To Boston College For '21

Star offensive lineman Zion Johnson will return to Boston College this upcoming season
Author:
Publish date:

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson announced that he is returning to the Eagles in 2021. In various social media posts he said "I'm back". 

Johnson, a graduate transfer from Davidson will be allowed an additional year of eligibility under the NCAA rule that gives all players extra eligibility because of COVID-19. Johnson started at tackle this season, after switching over from guard where he played the previous season. He was named third team All-ACC this past season. There were many mock drafts that had Johnson as a 3rd-4th round draft pick.

With Johnson returning, four of the five offensive linemen from 2020 will be returning. As of now Ben Petrula's status is still unknown, as he could choose to either graduate/enter the NFL Draft, or possibly take the same opportunity that Johnson took. Alec Lindstrom, Christian Mahogany and Tyler Vrabel are all expected to return as well. This offensive line will have extensive experience heading into 2021 and again could be a strength for the Eagles. 

Zion Johnson is the first Boston College senior/graduate student to announce they were returning to Chestnut Hill. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and defensive lineman Max Roberts both announced they were enter the NFL Draft. 

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for any updates on player statuses. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI

ZionJohnson
Football

Zion Johnson Announces Return To Boston College For '21

DavidBailey
Football

BC Football 2020 Recap: Running Game Analysis

Boston_College_Award_Watchlist_DB-5f1b22cd7e8c350ae07dc946_Jul_24_2020_18_06_50
Football

Boston College Fans Receive Eagles Themed Gifts

USATSI_15325923_168388155_lowres
Football

Colts Tackle Anthony Castonzo Out For Steelers Game

PhilJurkovec
Football

BC Football 2020 Recap: Passing Game Statistical Breakdown

USATSI_14923747_168388155_lowres
Football

Bowl Predictions and Previews: Christmas Weekend

KyBowman
Basketball

Ky Bowman Waived By Los Angeles Clippers

EpePIoYXYAI4DjI
Football

Boston College 2020 Christmas Wish List

_big_A62R3618
Hockey

Defenseman Jack St. Ivany Transfers to Boston College