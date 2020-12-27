Zion Johnson Announces Return To Boston College For '21

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson announced that he is returning to the Eagles in 2021. In various social media posts he said "I'm back".

Johnson, a graduate transfer from Davidson will be allowed an additional year of eligibility under the NCAA rule that gives all players extra eligibility because of COVID-19. Johnson started at tackle this season, after switching over from guard where he played the previous season. He was named third team All-ACC this past season. There were many mock drafts that had Johnson as a 3rd-4th round draft pick.

With Johnson returning, four of the five offensive linemen from 2020 will be returning. As of now Ben Petrula's status is still unknown, as he could choose to either graduate/enter the NFL Draft, or possibly take the same opportunity that Johnson took. Alec Lindstrom, Christian Mahogany and Tyler Vrabel are all expected to return as well. This offensive line will have extensive experience heading into 2021 and again could be a strength for the Eagles.

Zion Johnson is the first Boston College senior/graduate student to announce they were returning to Chestnut Hill. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and defensive lineman Max Roberts both announced they were enter the NFL Draft.

