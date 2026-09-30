Best College Hockey Games to Watch This Week as 2026-27 Season Opens

NCAA men’s hockey starts this week, with a combination of non-conference and exhibition matchups beginning October 2, including a variety of ranked teams including the reigning national champions:

We’re counting down three of the most exciting games to watch each week, so if you’re a college hockey fan, be sure to put these on your calendar.

TV listings are included, when available, but a lot of games may be found on ESPN+

3) No. 1 Denver at Alaska-Anchorage

Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:00 p.m. AT, Saturday, Oct. 3 at 5:00 p.m. AT

TV: UAA Seawolves on YouTube

What better way to start your weekend than with the No. 1 team in the country and Denver? This one comes with some extra juice to it as well as these two teams have a recent history, and a surprising one as well: They played last season on the Pioneers’ ice and skated to a series split. Now with Alaska-Anchorage gaining home advantage, can the Seawolves pull off another shocking upset over the reigning NCAA champions?

2) Boston College at Michigan State

Friday, Oct. 2 at 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Plus

This exhibition game should set the tone for two of the top-ranked teams in the country. The Eagles enter the season at 12th in the USCHO poll, while the Spartans stand at third. Although Boston College is ranked notably lower, don’t count the Eagles out from playing with the big dogs. BC fields plenty of NHL-caliber talent, with selections in a record 31 drafts, including 2026’s Oscar Hemming, Casey Mutryn, Rudolfs Berzkalns, Olivers Murnieks, and Roberto Henriquez. However, so does Michigan State, which has added two recent first-rounders to its already loaded lineup in Ethan Belchetz and Chase Reid. This is an exciting contest chock full of high-level talent and one you won’t want to miss.

1) Minnesota at Michigan Tech

Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:07 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6:07 p.m. ET

TV: Midco Sports Plus

By the end of the 2025-26 season, both of these teams were unranked, but each made their case throughout the year, earning votes towards and spots in the national standings. Neither team made the national tournament, but after a summer of rebuilding, Minnesota and Michigan Tech both find themselves on the board, at No. 14 and No. 19, respectively. In the CCHA, Michigan Tech barely edged out Bowling Green for the top spot in the coaches’ preseason, with forwards Max Koskipirtti and Isaac Gordon and goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz all earning Preseason First Team nods. On the other hand, in the Big Ten, Minnesota will have stiff competition after being ranked fourth behind Michigan, Michigan State, and Wisconsin, but last season’s leading scorer Brodie Ziemer is set to take the ice for the Golden Gophers after being named to his conference’s Preseason First Team. Both programs are looking to prove their places in the nation’s Top 20, and the season’s opening weekend matchup should be telling.

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