For Second-Straight Year UNH Stuns No. 2 Michigan St., Caps Wild Day in Hockey: Puck Drop

The Wildcats did it again.

One year after New Hampshire opened its season by shocking No. 2 Michigan State on the Spartans’ home ice, the Wildcats did it again. Although the return series came on Week 4, they stunned the No. 2 Spartans again at the Whittemore Center, 1-0.

Freshman Émile Guité got the only goal nine minutes into the third period on the power play, while senior Michael Simpson notched his second straight shutout in UNH’s home opener.

The real shock was how the home team dominated. Shots on goal were 34-14 in favor of UNH, including 25-6 in the scoreless first period, as Joshua Ravensbergen made 33 saves for the Spartans.

Michigan State (3-1) has 17 players on the roster who were selected in an NHL draft, including nine first-round picks. Last year it was 15 total draft picks with five first-round picks and five second-round selections.

UNH has six draft selections, the highest being a third-round pick (Vass Malte).

Meawnhile, check out our live coverage from No. 4 Denver at No. 18 Boston College.

WHAT A GOAL FROM THE WILDCATS 🔥



Émile Guité sends one in to lead the Wildcats to a win over No. 2 Michigan State!#NCAAMHockey x 🎥 ESPN+ / @UNHMHOCKEYpic.twitter.com/ycL2CiAYpA — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 24, 2026

Minnesota Sweeps No. 3 North Dakota

One night after getting four goals in the third period, Minnesota scored four unanswered goals to defeat No. 3 North Dakota by an identical 5-3 score at Mariucci Arena. Three of them were scored by freshman Wyatt Cullen, who had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Gophers against their former WCHA rivals.

They were also the first three goals of his collegiate career. Cullen was the 10th-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

🚨 GET USED TO THAT NAME, GOPHER FANS.



Wyatt Cullen. Freshman. HAT TRICK. 🎩🔥



A breakout night to remember, and the perfect finish to the SWEEP! 🧹 #PrideOnIce pic.twitter.com/7MEBQaN01q — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) October 24, 2026

A big difference from the series opener was that North Dakota had a 45-22 edge in shots on goal, and 37-24 in faceoffs won. The Gophers were credited with 17 blocked shots while helping Melvin Strahl get the win. The Michigan State transfer made 18 saves in the third period.

It was Minnesota’s first sweep against North Dakota in 15 years (2011). The Gophers’ last hat trick versus North Dakota was Casey Hankinson's four-goal game on Nov. 9, 1996.

No. 1 Michigan nets memorable last-second goal to win

Here’s all you need to know about No. 1 Michigan’s win over No. 5 Western Michigan, Will Horcoff scored the game-winning goal with 0.1 seconds remaining on the clock.

Here’s the proof, and yes it was reviewed so the fans got to celebrate all over again.

With 0.1 seconds left Will Horcoff ends this one! pic.twitter.com/d1FqzXMEf3 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 24, 2026

The Wolverines’ other goals came just 21 seconds apart at the start of the third period, as NCAA scoring leader Jayden Perron extended his point (13 games) and goal (nine games) streaks just 44 seconds in, following by Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen giving Michigan its first lead of the night. Sophomore Jack Ivankovic made 27 saves to get the win.

The teams will play again in January for an outdoor game at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.

Puck Drop: Saturday, October 24, 2026

The hockey was jolted by Connor Hellebuyck (Lowell) being traded to the Devils. IN exchange the Jets acquired forward Dawson Mercer, goalie Nico Daws, forward Nick Bjugstad (Minnesota), the rights to unsigned draft choice forward Alexander Command, plus a 2029 second-round, and 2027 seventh-round draft picks.

Capitals forward Alex Tuch (Boston College) on facing his former Buffalo Sabres teammates for the first time on Saturday: “I just have a big dumb smile on my face just thinking about playing against those guys. Love them to death and miss them, but really happy where I am right now.”

USA Hockey announced that head coach John Wroblewski will continue to lead the U.S. Women's National Team through the 2030 Olympic Winter Games. It also announced the 34 players who have been invited to the 2027 U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team Selection Camp in Plymouth, Mich., ahead of the 2027 World Championships. The roster does not include any active college players.

Boston College had the biggest upset Friday on the women’s side of college hockey, 2-0 over No. 12 Cornell. Avah Sedore made 39 saves for the shutout, while Sarah Powers and Madelyn Murphy scored third-period goals. It was the first loss for an Ivy League team this season.

College Hockey Scores AHA

Holy Cross 3, Sacred Heart 1

Bentley 5, Robert Morris 0



CCHA

No. 11 Michigan Tech 3, Ferris State 1

Bowling Green 6, Lake Superior 2



Hockey East

No. 7 Providence 3, UMass Lowell 0



Non-Conference

Minnesota 5, No. 3 North Dakota 3

No. 13 Augustana 3, Ohio State 2 (OT)

No. 4 Denver 5, No. 18 Boston College 2

Maine 3, Colgate 0

No. 1 Michigan 3, No. 5 Western Michigan 2

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth 4, Bemidji State 1

New Hampshire 1, No. 2 Michigan State 0

Union 4, Niagara 1

No. 20 Merrimack 2, Notre Dame 1 (OT)

Omaha 7, Lindenwood 4

Vermont 2, Clarkson 1

Penn State 5, Canisius 1

Minnesota State 3, St. Thomas 1

Army 4, No. 8 Quinnipiac 3

No. 12 Colorado College 6, Air Force 2

Miami 5, Alaska-Anchorage 1

RPI 4, RIT 1



Exhibition

Harvard 4, No. 17 Northeastern 1

Long Island 5, US Under-18 1

Women's College Hockey Scores Ice Breaker (at Boston, Mass.)

Minnesota State 6, Robert Morris 3

No. 14 Yale 3, Boston University 2



ECAC

No. 7 Princeton 4, Rensselaer 0

No. 5 Quinnipiac 4, Union 2



NEWHA

Franklin Pierce 9, Saint Anselm 0



WCHA

No. 9 St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 1



Non-Conference

New Hampshire 6, Stonehill 0

No. 2 Minnesota 5, Lindenwood 2

No. 4 Northeastern 5, RIT 0

Long Island 2, Delaware 1 (OT)

Merrimack 3, Post 0

No. 10 Clarkson 5, Providence 1

Holy Cross 1, Dartmouth 1 (Holy Cross wins SO 1-0)

No. 1 Ohio State 3, No. 8 Colgate 0

No. 6 Penn State 3, St. Lawrence 1

Boston College 2, No. 12 Cornell 0

No. 11 Connecticut 3, Mercyhurst 1

Harvard 12, Saint Michael's 0

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

AHA

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at Bentley, 6 p.m. ET



CCHA

No. 11 Michigan Tech at Ferris State, 6 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Lake Superior, 7 p.m. ET



Hockey East

UMass Lowell at No. 7 Providence, 6 p.m. ET

No. 16 Connecticut at No. 15 Boston University, 7 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

No. 20 Merrimack at Notre Dame, 5 p.m. ET

No. 13 Augustana at Ohio State, 5 p.m. ET

Canisius at Penn State, 5 p.m. ET

No. 18 Boston College at No. 4 Denver, 6 p.m. MT

Union at Niagara, 6 p.m. ET

Alaska-Anchorage at Miami, 6 p.m. ET

St. Thomas at Minnesota State, 6 p.m. CT

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT

Colgate at Maine, 7 p.m. ET

Stonehill at No. 19 Massachusetts, 7 p.m. ET

No. 2 Michigan State at New Hampshire, 7 p.m. ET

Omaha at Lindenwood, 7 p.m. CT

No. 12 Colorado College at Air Force, 7 p.m. MT

RPI at RIT, 7 p.m. ET



Exhibition

No. 6 Wisconsin at No. 5 Western Michigan, 6 p.m. ET

US Under-18 at Army, 7 p.m. ET



WOMEN

Ice Breaker (at Boston, Mass.)

Boston University vs. Robert Morris

No. 14 Yale vs. Minnesota State



ECAC

No. 5 Quinnipiac at Rensselaer, 3 p.m. ET

No. 7 Princeton at Union, 3 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Saint Anselm at Franklin Pierce, 7 p.m. ET



WCHA

Bemidji State at No. 9 St. Cloud State, 2 p.m. CT



Non-Conference

Mercyhurst at No. 11 Connecticut, 1 p.m. ET

Delaware at Long Island, 2 p.m. ET

Providence at No. 10 Clarkson, 3 p.m. ET

No. 8 Colgate at No. 1 Ohio State, 3 p.m. ET

No. 4 Northeastern at RIT, 3 p.m. ET

No. 6 Penn State at St. Lawrence, 3 p.m. ET

No. 12 Cornell at Boston College, 3 p.m. ET

Holy Cross at Dartmouth, 6 p.m. ET

Saint Michael's at Merrimack, 6 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History October 24, 1920: The U.S. Amateur Hockey League formed and helped the sport get a stronger foothold in the nation.



October 24, 1954: Minnesota defenseman Joe Micheletti was born in International Falls, Minn.



October 24, 1982: Notre Dame center Rob Globke was born in Farmington, Mich.



October 24, 1964: Ray LeBlanc, who played for Team USA at the 1992 Winter Olympics and in the 1992 World Championships, was born in Fitchburg, Mass.



October 24, 1974: Western Michigan right wing Jamal Mayers was born in Toronto, Ontario.



October 24, 1986: The New York Rangers traded former UMD and Miracle on Ice center Mark Pavelich to the Minnesota North Stars.



October 24, 1992: Minnesota center Kyle Rau was born in Eden Prairie, Minn.



October 24, 2002: The Boston Bruins retired Terry O’Reilly’s No. 24 jersey. He took part-time classes at Boston University during his 14-year career with the Bruins.



October 24, 2009: Bill “Big Whistle” Chadwick, the NHL’s first American official, died in Cutchogue, N.Y. He was 94.



October 24, 2014: Minnesota Duluth retired Bill Watson's No. 14 jersey. He won the Hobey Baker Award in 1985.



Hockey Quote of the Day

[Princeton goalie on 1-22 season in 1970-71:] “We were very much like the old Mets.” Sports Illustrated’s E.M. Swift

We'll Leave You With This ...

Five years ago, Colorado College played its first ever on-campus game. Ed Robson Arena opened on October 2, 2021 with CC hosting Air Force in an exhibition. Tonight, the same teams meet to mark 100 games at Robson. pic.twitter.com/6SFFA8Q1IX — Broadmoor Beauties (@CCHockeyNews) October 23, 2026

Colorado College won. The teams are playing for the Pikes Peak Trophy.

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