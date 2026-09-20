International Flavor of College Hockey Stands Out on Opening Weekend: Puck Drop

The first goal was scored by an athlete from China, Hong Kong to be specific. The next one was netted by a teammate from Slovakia, and the final goal was notched by a player from Italy.

The average fan might not equate some of the smaller women’s college hockey programs as having such an international feel, but this has become the norm on many teams like Lindenwood, which is located in St. Charles, Mo., and plays in the Atlantic Hockey America conference.

The America part of the league title is ironic this week after a new bill was introduced to the United States House of Representatives, aiming to reduce the number of international players in the NCAA. Specifically, it would cap each team at 20 percent of a roster.

Proposed by Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) and Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio), it’s called “Training and Education for American Members in University Sports and Athletics Act.” H.R. 10351 / S. 5392 … or the TEAM USA Act.

It’s nowhere near close to passing, being only up for early committee review, and even if it did become law wouldn’t take effect until at least 2029-30. But that isn’t stopping critics from raising a red flag, especially college hockey fans.

The bill comes at a time when many top players are opting to do their final preparation for trying to make it in the National Hockey League by playing collegiately in the United States, like the first-overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna. Originally from The Yukon, he played last season at Penn State, and on Saturday made his preseason debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The advantages of playing Division I include better training facilities, better weight rooms and more opportunities to practice, all while playing against older competition than the Canadian Juniors. Players and coaches alike say it’s significantly better in terms of player development, which has many believing that the golden age of college hockey is at hand.

But this could potentially kill that momentum.

Both The Hockey Think Tank (see below) and The Hockey News have crunched the numbers, and the latter claims that if the bill had been enacted for this season, 278 international players, including some Olympians, would have been displaced. “Overall, 44.4 percent of NCAA women's hockey players this season are not from the United States.” Only five have rosters under 20 percent.

Topping the list are two teams that were in action Saturday, No. 15 Mercyhurst (88 percent), and Lindenwood (73.1), and 60.7 percent of the AHA women’s conference are players from abroad.

Mariia Polozkova with one last Laker goal to close out the win 🚨#NCAAWHockey x 🎥 @HurstWHockey pic.twitter.com/33MFqF8N3Q — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) September 19, 2026

Redshirt sophomore Julia Perjus (Stockholm, Sweden) had a goal and two assists and junior Magdalena Luggin (Vienna, Austria) got her sixth career shutout as Mercyhurst completed its sweep of RPI with a 3-0 win. Freshman Mariia Polozkova’s (Moscow, Russia) completed the scoring with an empty-net goal.

Lindenwood also improved to 2-0 with a 7-0 victory at Post, as Krisztina Weiler (Budapest, Hungary) tied a school record with four assists. Renee Ng scored her first Division I goal. The other international players previously referenced were by sophomore Tatiana Blichova (Presov, Slovakia) and Elina Zilliox (Weyersheim, France), and Maddalena Bedont (Masi di Cavalese, Italy). Freshman Ebba Ridderstolpe (Botkyrka, Sweden) made 15 saves for the shutout in her collegiate debut.

Puck Drop: Sunday, September 20, 2026

The Anaheim Ducks announced signing former Western Michigan captain and center Tim Washe to a four-year contract extension. The deal will reportedly pay him an average of $2.25 million per season.

Kahlen Lamarche, Avery Bairos and Keera Parker scores for visiting Quinnipiac to edge Connecticut 3-2 in an exhibition game at Toscano Family Ice Forum. Freshman forward Laurie Aubin and junior forward Ellie Markakis netted goals for the Huskies. Sophomore goaltender Casey Clausen got the win. The Bobcats are ranked No. 6 in the preseason polls, UConn is No. 7. The two teams will not play in the regular season unless they meet in the championship game of the Nutmeg Classic on Thanksgiving weekend.

Senior forward Sydney Leonard made three assists as New Hampshire earned a 5-2 exhibition win at Maine. The Wildcats went 2-for-4 on the power play. Noemi Martinez made 15 saves to get the win.

Junior forward Madison Vittands had a hat trick to help Merrimack secure a 7-1 exhibition win against Stonehill at Lawler Rink.

College Hockey Scores WOMEN

Saturday’s Games

Non-Conference

Lindenwood 7, Post 0

No. 15 Mercyhurst 3, Rensselaer 0



Exhibition

New Hampshire 5, Maine 2

No. 6 Quinnipiac 3, No. 7 UConn 2

Vermont 3, Concordia (Quebec) 1

Clarkson 7, Bishops U 0

Merrimack 7, Stonehill 1

Robert Morris d. Western Ontario (score NA)



Countdown to the 2026-27 Season

Men … 12 days

This Date in Hockey History September 20, 1951: Hall of Fame right wing Guy Lafleur was born in Thurso, Quebec.



September 20, 1952: Providence right winger Dave Kelly was born in Chatham, Ontario.



September 20, 1968: Boston College left wing Matt Glennon was born in Hull, Mass.



September 20, 1971: Minnesota right wing Jeff Nielson was born in Grand Rapids, Minn.



September 20, 1982: Jason Bacashihua, who played for Team USA at the 2006 and 2007 World Championship, was born in Dearborn Heights, Mich.



September 20, 1994: Ryan Hartman, who was in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, was born on Hilton Head Island, S.C.



September 20, 1999: The Los Angeles Kings played their final game at the Great Western Forum, a preseason 8-1 victory over the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim that was mostly remembered for its numerous fights and 149 total penalty minutes in the third period. They subsequently moved into the Staples Center.



September 20, 2000: The Columbus Blue Jackets played their first game in franchise history, a preseason 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at new Nationwide Arena.



September 20, 2011: Mark Johnson, Bob Pulford, Tony Rossi and Jeff Sauer were named recipients of the Lester Patrick Award, for outstanding service to hockey in the United States.



September 20, 2021: Former North Dakota center Travis Zajac retired after playing in 1,024 games over 15 seasons in the NHL.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"When Hell freezes over, I'll play hockey there too." Unknown

We'll Leave You With This ...

The Great Wait is BACK! 🔴🏒



A Cornell tradition, a new generation, and one unforgettable morning in The Line! The Lynah Faithful showed up bright and early to kick off the countdown to another season of Big Red hockey pic.twitter.com/BtkRKqSaS0 — Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) September 19, 2026

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