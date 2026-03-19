Women's Frozen Four Hub Including Schedules, Leaders and How to Watch: Puck Drop
- Frozen Four Schedule
- No. 5 Northeastern Huskies
- No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
- No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions
- No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers
- Women's Frozen Four History
- Puck Drop: Thursday, March 19, 2026
- AHA Tournament
- Big Ten Tournament
- CCHA Tournament
- ECAC Tournament
- Hockey East Tournament
- NCHC Tournament
- Hockey Quote of the Day
- We'll Leave You With This ...
Are we destined to see Ohio State vs. Wisconsin in the women's college hockey national championship game for the fourth straight year?
Perhaps. Northeastern and Penn State hope to have something to say about that, but the Buckeyes and Badgers are again 1-2 in the major polls and were the top-two seeds for this year's NCAA Tournament.
Wisconsin is the reigning national champion (4-3 in overtime a year ago), while Ohio State won the last meeting in the WCHA Tournament championship game, 2-1. Here's a look at this year's Frozen Four including the schedule, teams and history.
Frozen Four Schedule
Friday, March 20
At Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Northeastern, ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
No. 2 Wisconsin Regional vs. No. 3 Penn State, ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET
Championship Game
Sunday, March 22
At Pegula Ice Aren, Penn State
Semifinal winners, ESPNU, 4 p.m. ET
No. 5 Northeastern Huskies
Record: 29-8-1 (21-2-1 Hockey East)
Coach: Dave Flint (485-188-49)
Tournament results: Def. No. 4 Minnesota 4-2
Team Leaders
Points: Stryker Zablock 44
Goals: Stryker Zablock, Lily Shannon 19
Assists: Stryker Zablock 25
Power-play goals: Stryker Zablocki, Lilly Shannon 4
Shorthanded goals: Eloise Caron 1
Game-winning goals: Lily Shannon 6
Plus-minus rating: Stryker Zablocki +25
Faceoff percentage: Allie Lalonde 54.6%
Blocks: Jules Constantinople 87
Penalty minutes: Jaden Bogden 38
Goals against average: Lisa Jönsson 1.61
Save percentage: Lisa Jönsson .942
Shutouts: Lisa Jönsson 4
Team statistics
Last 10 games: 8-1-1
Goals: 115
Goals allowed: 65
Power-play percentage: 20.2%
Penalty-kill percentage: 88.4%
Shorthanded goals: 1
Faceoff percentage: 48.9%
Blocks: 453
Games against other Frozen Four teams:
Nov. 28 Penn State W 3-2
Nov. 29 Penn State L 4-1
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
Record: 35-4
Coach: Nadine Mizerall (250-85-22)
Tournament results: Def. Yale 6-1
Team Leaders
Points: Hilda Svensson 50
Goals: Joy Dunne 27
Assists: Hilda Svensson 32
Power-play goals: Sloane Matthews 7
Shorthanded goals: Hilda Svensson 1
Game-winning goals: Joy Dunne 6
Plus-minus rating: Joy Dunne +48
Faceoff percentage: Jocelyn Amos 64.5%
Blocks: Emma Peschel 34
Penalty minutes: Kassidy Carmichael 64
Goals against average: Hailey MacLeod 1.48
Save percentage: Hailey MacLeod .932
Shutouts: Hailey MacLeod 5
Team statistics
Last 10 games: 9-1
Goals: 174
Goals allowed: 63
Power-play percentage: 27.6%
Penalty-kill percentage: 86.1%
Shorthanded goals: 1
Faceoff percentage: 60.1%
Blocks: 298
Games against other Frozen Four teams:
Dec. 5 Wisconsin L 2-1
Dec. 6 Wisconsin L 6-1
Jan. 2 Penn State W 5-1
Jan. 3 Penn State W 4-1
Feb. 7 Wisconsin W 4-1
Feb. 8 Wisconsin L 4-1
March 7 Wisconsin W 2-1
No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions
Record: 33-5
Coach: Jeff Kampersal (510-351-99)
Tournament results: Def. Connecticut 3-0
Team Leaders
Points: Tessa Janecke 46
Goals: Tessa Janecke, Grace Outwater 24
Assists: Kendall Butze 27
Power-play goals: Tessa Janecke 8
Shorthanded goals: Tessa Janecke, Grace Outwater, Maddy Christian 2
Game-winning goals: Katelyn Roberts 7
Plus-minus rating: Danica Maynard +46
Faceoff percentage: Tessa Janecke 66.4%
Blocks: Kendall Butze 51
Penalty minutes: Tessa Janecke 72
Goals against average: Katie DeSa 1.27
Save percentage: Katie DeSa .939
Shutouts: Katie DeSa 12
Team statistics
Last 10 games: 9-1
Goals: 162
Goals allowed: 50
Power-play percentage: 24.8%
Penalty-kill percentage: 85.0%
Shorthanded goals: 8
Faceoff percentage: 55.8%
Blocks: 377
Games against other Frozen Four teams:
Nov. 28 Northeastern L 3-2
Nov. 29 Northeastern W 4-1
Jan. 2 Ohio State L 5-1
Jan. 3 Ohio State L 4-1
No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers
Record: 33-4-2
Coach: Mark Johnson ( 700-124-57)
Tournament results: Def. Quinnipiac 6-0
Team Leaders
Points: Lacey Eden 75
Goals: Lacey Eden 29
Assists: Lacey Eden 46
Power-play goals: Lacey Eden, Caroline Harvey, Cassie Hall 6
Shorthanded goals: Lacey Eden 3
Game-winning goals: Caroline Harvey 6
Plus-minus rating: Lacey Eden +69
Faceoff percentage: Marianne Picard 65.5%
Blocks: Vivian Jungels 58
Penalty minutes: Finley McCarthy 34
Goals against average: Ava McNaughton 1.27
Save percentage: Ava McNaughton .941
Shutouts: Ava McNaughton 8
Team statistics
Last 10 games: 9-1
Goals: 206
Goals allowed: 55
Power-play percentage: 34.7%
Penalty-kill percentage: 90.3%
Shorthanded goals: 6
Faceoff percentage: 55.1%
Blocks: 366
Games against other Frozen Four teams:
Dec. 5 Ohio State W 2-1
Dec. 6 Ohio State W 6-1
Feb. 7 Ohio State L 4-1
Feb. 8 Ohio State W 4-1
March 7 Ohio State L 2-1
Women's Frozen Four History
Year Champion (Record), Score, Runner-Up, Site
2025 Wisconsin (38-1-2), 4-3 (OT), Ohio State, Minneapolis, Minn.
2024 Ohio State (36-4-0), 1-0, Wisconsin, Durham, N.H.
2023 Wisconsin (29-10-2), 1-0, Ohio State, Duluth, Minn.
2022 Ohio State (32-6-0), 3-2, Minnesota Duluth, University Park, Pa.
2021 Wisconsin (17-3-1), 2-1 (OT), Northeastern, Erie, Pa.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19
2019 Wisconsin (35-4-2), 2-0, Minnesota, Hamden, Conn.
2018 Clarkson (36-4-1), 2-1 (OT), Colgate, Minneapolis, Minn.
2017 Clarkson (32-4-5), 3-0, Wisconsin, St. Charles, Mo.
2016 Minnesota (35-4), 3-1, Boston College, Durham, N.H.
2015 Minnesota (34-3-4), 4-1, Harvard, Minneapolis
2014 Clarkson (31-5-5), 5-4, Minnesota, Hamden, Conn.
2013 Minnesota (41-0-0), 6-3, Boston University, Minneapolis
2012 Minnesota (33-5-2), 4-2, Wisconsin, Duluth, Minn.
2011 Wisconsin (37-2-2), 4-1, Boston University, Erie, Pa.
2010 Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2), 3-2 (3OT), Cornell, Minneapolis
2009 Wisconsin (33-2-5), 5-0, Mercyhurst, Boston
2008 Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1), 4-0, Wisconsin, Duluth, Minn.
2007 Wisconsin (36-1-4), 4-1, Minnesota-Duluth, Lake Placid, N.Y.
2006 Wisconsin (36-4-1), 3-0, Minnesota, Minnesota
2005 Minnesota (36-2-2), 4-3, Harvard, New Hampshire
2004 Minnesota (30-4-2), 6-2, Harvard, Providence
2003 Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2), 4-3 (2OT), Harvard, Duluth, Minn.
2002 Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4), 3-2, Brown, Durham, N.H.
2001 Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4), 4-2, St. Lawrence, Minneapolis
Puck Drop: Thursday, March 19, 2026
• A day after its women's hockey coach was fired, Minnesota and mens' head coach Bob Motzko mutually agreed to part ways after eight seasons. Motzko had two years remaining on his deal, which ran through the 2027-28 season, at an annual value of $750,000. For more, check out Minnesota Gophers on SI, along with 8 Names the Gophers Should Look at For The Next Head Coach.
• Michigan senior forward T.J. Hughes was named Big Ten Player of the Year. Michigan State senior defenseman Matt Basgall was chosen as the league's Defensive Player of the Year, Penn State forward Gavin McKenna earned the Freshman of the Year Award. Michigan State junior Trey Augustine was tabbed Goaltender of the Year for the second straight season, and the Spartans' Adam Nightingale was selected as Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second time.
• First-Team All-Big Ten: Hughes'; Michigan Sttae F Porter Martone, Fr.; Michigan State F Charlie Stramel, Sr.; Basgall, Sr., Wisconsin D Ben Dexheimer, Sr.,; Augustine. All-Freshman Team: Martone, Ohio State F Jake Karabela, McKenna, Penn State D Jackson Smith, Wisonsin D Luke Osburn, and Michigan G Jack Ivankovic.
• North Dakota's Dane Jackson was named the 2025-26 NCHC Herb Brooks Coach of the Year.
• Cole Eiserman signed with the New York Islanders after two seasons at Boston University. The 19-year-old was the No. 20-overall selection by the Islanders in the 2024 NHL Draft. He had 57 career points, 38 goals and 19 assists, in 64 games, and played for the United States at the last two IIHF World Junior Championships.
• Former Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson made his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators, a 4-1 victory for Washington. He scored an empty-net goal during a power play with 26 seconds remaining. “I thought he was phenomenal,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said of Hutson, per NHL.com. You may notice that Alex Ovechkin, who is one goal shy of 1,000 career goals (regular season and playoffs). was on the play and was the first to congratulate the rookie.
All times are local to where the game is being played.
AHA Tournament
Championship
Saturday, March 21
Sacred Heart at Bentley, 7 p.m. ET
Big Ten Tournament
Championship
Saturday, March 21
Ohio State at Michigan, BTN, 8 p.m. ET
CCHA Tournament
Championship
Friday, March 20
St. Thomas at Minnesota State, 7 p.m.
ECAC Tournament
Semifinals
Friday, March 20
At Lake Placid, N.Y.
Dartmouth vs. Clarkson, 4 p.m. ET
Cornell vs. Princeton, 7 p.m. ET
Championship
Saturday, March 21
At Lake Placid, N.Y.
Semifinal winners, 5 pm ET
Hockey East Tournament
Semifinals
Friday, March 20
At TD Garden, Boston
Merrimack vs. Massachusetts, 4 p.m. ET
Boston College vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET
Championship
Saturday, March 21
Semifinals winners, 7 p.m. ET
NCHC Tournament
Championship
Saturday, March 21
Minnesota Duluth at Denver, 6 p.m. MT
Hockey Quote of the Day
"I don't feel like I disappeared. Ninety-five percent of my friends are hockey players, coaching hockey, in hockey. When those guys are in town, we go to dinner, and all we do is talk about hockey. I've never felt separated from the game for one bit. ... It's more been me being a private person and being out of the spotlight."Paul Kariya (Maine)
We'll Leave You With This ...
Remember Colin Dorgan, the high school hockey player who lost his mother, brother and grandfather in the Lynch Arena shooting? Blackstone Valley was playing Lincoln for the Rhode Island Division II state championship, came back from a two-goal deficit and Dorgan tied the game with 30 seconds left. His eam won in the fourth overtime, 3-2 on a goal by Jaxon Boyes.
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Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral