Women's Frozen Four Hub Including Schedules, Leaders and How to Watch: Puck Drop

Are we destined to see Ohio State vs. Wisconsin in the women's college hockey national championship game for the fourth straight year?

Perhaps. Northeastern and Penn State hope to have something to say about that, but the Buckeyes and Badgers are again 1-2 in the major polls and were the top-two seeds for this year's NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin is the reigning national champion (4-3 in overtime a year ago), while Ohio State won the last meeting in the WCHA Tournament championship game, 2-1. Here's a look at this year's Frozen Four including the schedule, teams and history.

Frozen Four Schedule Friday, March 20

At Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Northeastern, ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

No. 2 Wisconsin Regional vs. No. 3 Penn State, ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET



Championship Game

Sunday, March 22

At Pegula Ice Aren, Penn State

Semifinal winners, ESPNU, 4 p.m. ET

No. 5 Northeastern Huskies Record: 29-8-1 (21-2-1 Hockey East)

Coach: Dave Flint (485-188-49)

Tournament results: Def. No. 4 Minnesota 4-2



Team Leaders

Points: Stryker Zablock 44

Goals: Stryker Zablock, Lily Shannon 19

Assists: Stryker Zablock 25

Power-play goals: Stryker Zablocki, Lilly Shannon 4

Shorthanded goals: Eloise Caron 1

Game-winning goals: Lily Shannon 6

Plus-minus rating: Stryker Zablocki +25

Faceoff percentage: Allie Lalonde 54.6%

Blocks: Jules Constantinople 87

Penalty minutes: Jaden Bogden 38

Goals against average: Lisa Jönsson 1.61

Save percentage: Lisa Jönsson .942

Shutouts: Lisa Jönsson 4



Team statistics

Last 10 games: 8-1-1

Goals: 115

Goals allowed: 65

Power-play percentage: 20.2%

Penalty-kill percentage: 88.4%

Shorthanded goals: 1

Faceoff percentage: 48.9%

Blocks: 453



Games against other Frozen Four teams:

Nov. 28 Penn State W 3-2

Nov. 29 Penn State L 4-1

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes Record: 35-4

Coach: Nadine Mizerall (250-85-22)

Tournament results: Def. Yale 6-1



Team Leaders

Points: Hilda Svensson 50

Goals: Joy Dunne 27

Assists: Hilda Svensson 32

Power-play goals: Sloane Matthews 7

Shorthanded goals: Hilda Svensson 1

Game-winning goals: Joy Dunne 6

Plus-minus rating: Joy Dunne +48

Faceoff percentage: Jocelyn Amos 64.5%

Blocks: Emma Peschel 34

Penalty minutes: Kassidy Carmichael 64

Goals against average: Hailey MacLeod 1.48

Save percentage: Hailey MacLeod .932

Shutouts: Hailey MacLeod 5



Team statistics

Last 10 games: 9-1

Goals: 174

Goals allowed: 63

Power-play percentage: 27.6%

Penalty-kill percentage: 86.1%

Shorthanded goals: 1

Faceoff percentage: 60.1%

Blocks: 298



Games against other Frozen Four teams:

Dec. 5 Wisconsin L 2-1

Dec. 6 Wisconsin L 6-1

Jan. 2 Penn State W 5-1

Jan. 3 Penn State W 4-1

Feb. 7 Wisconsin W 4-1

Feb. 8 Wisconsin L 4-1

March 7 Wisconsin W 2-1

No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions Record: 33-5

Coach: Jeff Kampersal (510-351-99)

Tournament results: Def. Connecticut 3-0



Team Leaders

Points: Tessa Janecke 46

Goals: Tessa Janecke, Grace Outwater 24

Assists: Kendall Butze 27

Power-play goals: Tessa Janecke 8

Shorthanded goals: Tessa Janecke, Grace Outwater, Maddy Christian 2

Game-winning goals: Katelyn Roberts 7

Plus-minus rating: Danica Maynard +46

Faceoff percentage: Tessa Janecke 66.4%

Blocks: Kendall Butze 51

Penalty minutes: Tessa Janecke 72

Goals against average: Katie DeSa 1.27

Save percentage: Katie DeSa .939

Shutouts: Katie DeSa 12



Team statistics

Last 10 games: 9-1

Goals: 162

Goals allowed: 50

Power-play percentage: 24.8%

Penalty-kill percentage: 85.0%

Shorthanded goals: 8

Faceoff percentage: 55.8%

Blocks: 377



Games against other Frozen Four teams:

Nov. 28 Northeastern L 3-2

Nov. 29 Northeastern W 4-1

Jan. 2 Ohio State L 5-1

Jan. 3 Ohio State L 4-1

No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers Record: 33-4-2

Coach: Mark Johnson ( 700-124-57)

Tournament results: Def. Quinnipiac 6-0



Team Leaders

Points: Lacey Eden 75

Goals: Lacey Eden 29

Assists: Lacey Eden 46

Power-play goals: Lacey Eden, Caroline Harvey, Cassie Hall 6

Shorthanded goals: Lacey Eden 3

Game-winning goals: Caroline Harvey 6

Plus-minus rating: Lacey Eden +69

Faceoff percentage: Marianne Picard 65.5%

Blocks: Vivian Jungels 58

Penalty minutes: Finley McCarthy 34

Goals against average: Ava McNaughton 1.27

Save percentage: Ava McNaughton .941

Shutouts: Ava McNaughton 8



Team statistics

Last 10 games: 9-1

Goals: 206

Goals allowed: 55

Power-play percentage: 34.7%

Penalty-kill percentage: 90.3%

Shorthanded goals: 6

Faceoff percentage: 55.1%

Blocks: 366



Games against other Frozen Four teams:

Dec. 5 Ohio State W 2-1

Dec. 6 Ohio State W 6-1

Feb. 7 Ohio State L 4-1

Feb. 8 Ohio State W 4-1

March 7 Ohio State L 2-1

Women's Frozen Four History Year Champion (Record), Score, Runner-Up, Site

2025 Wisconsin (38-1-2), 4-3 (OT), Ohio State, Minneapolis, Minn.

2024 Ohio State (36-4-0), 1-0, Wisconsin, Durham, N.H.

2023 Wisconsin (29-10-2), 1-0, Ohio State, Duluth, Minn.

2022 Ohio State (32-6-0), 3-2, Minnesota Duluth, University Park, Pa.

2021 Wisconsin (17-3-1), 2-1 (OT), Northeastern, Erie, Pa.

2020 Canceled due to Covid-19

2019 Wisconsin (35-4-2), 2-0, Minnesota, Hamden, Conn.

2018 Clarkson (36-4-1), 2-1 (OT), Colgate, Minneapolis, Minn.

2017 Clarkson (32-4-5), 3-0, Wisconsin, St. Charles, Mo.

2016 Minnesota (35-4), 3-1, Boston College, Durham, N.H.

2015 Minnesota (34-3-4), 4-1, Harvard, Minneapolis

2014 Clarkson (31-5-5), 5-4, Minnesota, Hamden, Conn.

2013 Minnesota (41-0-0), 6-3, Boston University, Minneapolis

2012 Minnesota (33-5-2), 4-2, Wisconsin, Duluth, Minn.

2011 Wisconsin (37-2-2), 4-1, Boston University, Erie, Pa.

2010 Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2), 3-2 (3OT), Cornell, Minneapolis

2009 Wisconsin (33-2-5), 5-0, Mercyhurst, Boston

2008 Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1), 4-0, Wisconsin, Duluth, Minn.

2007 Wisconsin (36-1-4), 4-1, Minnesota-Duluth, Lake Placid, N.Y.

2006 Wisconsin (36-4-1), 3-0, Minnesota, Minnesota

2005 Minnesota (36-2-2), 4-3, Harvard, New Hampshire

2004 Minnesota (30-4-2), 6-2, Harvard, Providence

2003 Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2), 4-3 (2OT), Harvard, Duluth, Minn.

2002 Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4), 3-2, Brown, Durham, N.H.

2001 Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4), 4-2, St. Lawrence, Minneapolis

Puck Drop: Thursday, March 19, 2026

• A day after its women's hockey coach was fired, Minnesota and mens' head coach Bob Motzko mutually agreed to part ways after eight seasons. Motzko had two years remaining on his deal, which ran through the 2027-28 season, at an annual value of $750,000. For more, check out Minnesota Gophers on SI, along with 8 Names the Gophers Should Look at For The Next Head Coach.

• Michigan senior forward T.J. Hughes was named Big Ten Player of the Year. Michigan State senior defenseman Matt Basgall was chosen as the league's Defensive Player of the Year, Penn State forward Gavin McKenna earned the Freshman of the Year Award. Michigan State junior Trey Augustine was tabbed Goaltender of the Year for the second straight season, and the Spartans' Adam Nightingale was selected as Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second time.

• First-Team All-Big Ten: Hughes'; Michigan Sttae F Porter Martone, Fr.; Michigan State F Charlie Stramel, Sr.; Basgall, Sr., Wisconsin D Ben Dexheimer, Sr.,; Augustine. All-Freshman Team: Martone, Ohio State F Jake Karabela, McKenna, Penn State D Jackson Smith, Wisonsin D Luke Osburn, and Michigan G Jack Ivankovic.

• North Dakota's Dane Jackson was named the 2025-26 NCHC Herb Brooks Coach of the Year.

• Cole Eiserman signed with the New York Islanders after two seasons at Boston University. The 19-year-old was the No. 20-overall selection by the Islanders in the 2024 NHL Draft. He had 57 career points, 38 goals and 19 assists, in 64 games, and played for the United States at the last two IIHF World Junior Championships.

• Former Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson made his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators, a 4-1 victory for Washington. He scored an empty-net goal during a power play with 26 seconds remaining. “I thought he was phenomenal,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said of Hutson, per NHL.com. You may notice that Alex Ovechkin, who is one goal shy of 1,000 career goals (regular season and playoffs). was on the play and was the first to congratulate the rookie.

Third time and it's still a charm for the Hutson family pic.twitter.com/Ng3Rtv0Szg — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 19, 2026

All times are local to where the game is being played.

AHA Tournament Championship

Saturday, March 21

Sacred Heart at Bentley, 7 p.m. ET

Big Ten Tournament Championship

Saturday, March 21

Ohio State at Michigan, BTN, 8 p.m. ET

CCHA Tournament Championship

Friday, March 20

St. Thomas at Minnesota State, 7 p.m.

ECAC Tournament Semifinals

Friday, March 20

At Lake Placid, N.Y.

Dartmouth vs. Clarkson, 4 p.m. ET

Cornell vs. Princeton, 7 p.m. ET



Championship

Saturday, March 21

At Lake Placid, N.Y.

Semifinal winners, 5 pm ET

Hockey East Tournament Semifinals

Friday, March 20

At TD Garden, Boston

Merrimack vs. Massachusetts, 4 p.m. ET

Boston College vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET



Championship

Saturday, March 21

Semifinals winners, 7 p.m. ET

NCHC Tournament Championship

Saturday, March 21

Minnesota Duluth at Denver, 6 p.m. MT

Hockey Quote of the Day

"I don't feel like I disappeared. Ninety-five percent of my friends are hockey players, coaching hockey, in hockey. When those guys are in town, we go to dinner, and all we do is talk about hockey. I've never felt separated from the game for one bit. ... It's more been me being a private person and being out of the spotlight."

Paul Kariya (Maine)

We'll Leave You With This ...

Remember Colin Dorgan, the high school hockey player who lost his mother, brother and grandfather in the Lynch Arena shooting? Blackstone Valley was playing Lincoln for the Rhode Island Division II state championship, came back from a two-goal deficit and Dorgan tied the game with 30 seconds left. His eam won in the fourth overtime, 3-2 on a goal by Jaxon Boyes.

An amazing story capped off with a championship.



Here was the 4OT game-winner by Jaxon Boyes on the @NFHSNetwork lifting Blackstone Valley Schools Co-op to a Division II @RIIL_sports state title.



Triumph after tragedy.



Privileged to be on the call with @JoeyMacHockey at Amica… pic.twitter.com/UwulLdyYpT — Nick Coit (@NickCoit) March 19, 2026

Colin Dorgan scored four goals during BVS' playoff run - including the game-tying goal to force OT in the championship game tonight.



Before that, he only had two in his high school career.



How does he explain it?



"Throughout all of the playoffs, even in this game, in the… pic.twitter.com/83CA5c5bTl — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) March 18, 2026

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