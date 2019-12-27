Lead photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

One thing I love about baseball is that each field has its own unique charm. From the Green Monster at Fenway to McCovey Cove in San Francisco and even the old hill in Houston, each ballpark has something that makes it stand out from other parks.

You may have read that paragraph and may be wondering if I put the wrong title in for this article. However, this does connect to why I’m writing about college hockey arenas. NHL arenas are cookie-cutter, but college hockey rinks have that variety that I love about baseball fields. Some are old-school barns, others massive three-bowl arenas. The smallest arena holds under 1,000, the largest over 17,000. That got me thinking: what would be the ten college hockey rinks on my must-visit bucket list. Before we begin, I’ve been to these five arenas already:

Conte Forum, Boston College Agganis Arena, Boston University TD Bank Sports Center, Quinnipiac Bright Hockey Center, Harvard Gutterson Fieldhouse, Vermont

Photo of TD Bank Sports Center (10/19/18)

So I’m leaving them off the list. But I would recommend visiting Vermont and Quinnipiac. There may be no better example of the old-school, new-school clash among college hockey arenas than with these two. In South Burlington, the Gut only has wooden bleachers and doesn’t have a video board. You have to walk under the bleachers to get to the concessions area, and you basically walk through the locker room tunnels to get to your seats. Quinnipiac’s sports center is made of concrete, with only stadium seats. It also has yellow industrial beams that arch above the scoreboard and fit the team’s color scheme nicely. Harvard, BU and BC all have nice rinks too, but Vermont and Quinnipiac stood out. Now, without further ado, from the remaining 55 teams in the nation, here are the 10 arenas that I’d like to visit.

Photo of Gutterson Fieldhouse (11/15/19)