Andre Gasseau Commits to Boston College

Boston College landed another big time commitment this weekend in 2003 forward Andre Gasseau from the USNTDP’s U18 team.

The 6-foot-4 California native was a late addition to the National Team, but he is off to a hot start recording 10 points in the team’s first nine games. While Gasseau was one of only a handful of uncommitted players left on the National Team squad, he was recently named to NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary “Players to Watch” list for the 2021 NHL Draft. The C-rating he received means he projects as a day three selection.

Gasseau previously played for the Los Angeles Jr. Kings and Shattuck St. Mary’s, putting up 62 points in his final season before joining the USNTDP.

The decision makes Gasseau and defenseman Aidan Hreschuk former, current and future teammates. The two played with the Jr. Kings in their home state of California; presently, both skate for the USNTDP. Hreschuk committed to BC in 2018 and projects as a top-60 pick in the 2021 Draft.

The Eagles continue a string of success landing highly-touted recruits from the program. Five current Eagles played for the team in 2018, and freshman Eamon Powell was there last season.