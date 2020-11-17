SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Andre Gasseau Commits to Boston College

jbiagioni16

Boston College landed another big time commitment this weekend in 2003 forward Andre Gasseau from the USNTDP’s U18 team.

The 6-foot-4 California native was a late addition to the National Team, but he is off to a hot start recording 10 points in the team’s first nine games. While Gasseau was one of only a handful of uncommitted players left on the National Team squad, he was recently named to NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary “Players to Watch” list for the 2021 NHL Draft. The C-rating he received means he projects as a day three selection.

Gasseau previously played for the Los Angeles Jr. Kings and Shattuck St. Mary’s, putting up 62 points in his final season before joining the USNTDP.

The decision makes Gasseau and defenseman Aidan Hreschuk former, current and future teammates. The two played with the Jr. Kings in their home state of California; presently, both skate for the USNTDP. Hreschuk committed to BC in 2018 and projects as a top-60 pick in the 2021 Draft.

The Eagles continue a string of success landing highly-touted recruits from the program. Five current Eagles played for the team in 2018, and freshman Eamon Powell was there last season.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Hockey

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Thread: Boston College vs. #2 Notre Dame

Our one stop shop for all things Boston College and Notre Dame during the game. Get your analysis and discussion here.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Locked on Boston College: Dissecting the Notre Dame Loss

Our daily podcast breaks down the ND loss one more time.

A.J. Black

by

BeMack

Notre Dame 45 Boston College 31: Grading the Eagles

Grading out the Eagles after this week's loss to the Fighting Irish.

A.J. Black

by

Thomas Rayam

Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Prediction and analysis for Saturday's game between the Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81

Game Observations (Offense): Notre Dame 45 Boston College 31

A look at the play of the offense in yesterday's loss to Notre Dmae

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Five Takeaways From Saturday's Loss to Notre Dame

A look at some of the key takeaways from Saturday's loss to the Irish

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Boston College vs. Louisville Moved to December 12

BC's next game has been moved due to a COVID postponement at Miami

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81

Three Stars from Saturday's Loss To Notre Dame

A look at the three key players in Saturday's loss to the Irish

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Notre Dame Offense Scorches BC as Irish Win Holy War 45-31

It was an ugly loss for the Eagles, who couldn't keep up with the red hot Fighting Irish.d

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

Game Observations (Defense): Notre Dame 45 Boston College 31

A look at the play of the defense against the Fighting Irish

A.J. Black

by

Sean74