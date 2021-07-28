Boston College 2021-2022 Men's Hockey Schedule Released

Boston College men's hockey released their schedule on Wednesday for the upcoming 2021 season. Of note including games against Colorado College, Quinnipiac, and the return of the Beanpot. The Eagles will also play in two tournaments during the season.

Per the press release:



BC begins the 2021-22 campaign with the annual Ice Breaker against Quinnipiac from the ECAC on Friday, Oct. 8 at the DCU Center. The Eagles take on the host Holy Cross the following day (Oct. 9) in Worcester, while Quinnipiac plays Northeastern.



The Hockey East slate begins on Friday, Oct. 15 with a home date against NU, followed by the program's first-ever road matchup with Bentley in Waltham on Oct. 16. NCHC schools Colorado College (Oct. 22) and Denver (Oct. 23) visit Kelley Rink the following weekend in non-conference play.



Boston College returns to Hockey East play for the next month before a road test against Notre Dame in South Bend on the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26). After hosting Ivy League schools Harvard (Nov. 30) and Brown (Dec. 7), BC and BU meet in the Battle of Comm Ave at Agganis Arena on Friday, Dec. 10 to close the first half.



The Eagles travel to Hanover, New Hampshire prior to New Year's for Dartmouth's annual Ledyard Classic at Thompson Arena. BC takes on Mercyhurst to open the tournament on Dec. 30 before facing either UNH or Dartmouth on New Year's Eve.



The Beanpot returns to TD Garden on the first two Mondays in February as the Eagles battle Northeastern in the first round on Feb. 7, while either BU or Harvard awaits on Feb. 14. Boston College closes the regular season with home-and-home series against Northeastern, Boston University, and reigning national champion UMass.

This season is the 100th for the Eagles, who look to improve on last season where they won the Hockey East regular season title, but was knocked out of the Hockey East tournament by UMass Lowell, and were crushed by St. Cloud State 4-1 in the NCAA tournament.

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin