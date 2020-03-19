Boston College Alex Newhook Wins Hockey East Rookie of the Year

As the entire college sports world was suddenly halted last week due to COVID-19, disappointment was filled throughout. The Boston College hockey team seemed which was seemingly locked for a birth in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016, only to see there season come to an end in Durham last weekend. Although the team was unable to compete for championships in the Hockey East tournament and NCAAs, one of their bright young stars will be taking home a piece of inhardware.

Hockey East announced today that Boston College Freshman Alex Newhook is the Hockey East Rookie of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Newhook, becomes BC's the second player to win the award in three years, joining teammate Logan Hutsko who won it in 2018. The freshman is the ninth Eagle to win the award joining Hustko, Colin White (2016), Chuck Kobasew (2001), Brian Gionta (1998), Marty Reasoner (1996), Ian Moran (1992), Brian Leetch (1987) and Ken Hodge (1985)

Newhook came into this season with big expectations. After being taken with the 16th overall pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL draft, he was welcomed to the BC team with the expectations of helping rejuvenating the team that had a disappointing 2018-19 season. Newhook dazzled, to the tune of 19 goals and 43 points in only 34 games played. HIs biggest game came against Merrimack on February 27th, when he led the Eagles with two goals and three assists in a five point performance.

With the season over and the future of athletics put on hold indefinitely, it will remain to be seen what the freshman intends to do with his professional career. BC Bulletin will keep you covered on the future of Newhook as well as rest of the Boston College hockey team moving forward.