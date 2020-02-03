Beanpot 2020: Boston College vs. Boston University, Preview and Predictions

For New England hockey fans, there is nothing quite like the first Monday in February. The 68th Annual Beanpot Tournament kicks off tonight at TD North Garden. The first game will feature Harvard and Northeastern. But the nightcap may be the most tantalizing as two bitter rivals face off with Boston College and Boston University taking the ice. This is a huge opportunity for the Eagles, as most of their roster have yet to lift up the Beanpot.

The Eagles (15-7-0) are currently fifth in the country, and already have defeated the Terriers 4-3 on January 8th at Kelley Rink. The Terriers (10-8-6) are fresh off a win against Vermont on Friday night.

Time: 8:00 pm

Where: TD North Garden

TV: NESN (in Boston area), NHL Network everywhere else

Radio: WEEI 850

Last Boston College Beanpot Championship: 2016

Total Beanpot Championships: Boston University 30, Boston College 20, Harvard 11, Northeastern 6

Huge Implications This Year: If you look at Pairwise, which is certainly not the best system but the one we are stuck with, this tournament is huge. The four teams rank as the following :BC #4, Northeastern 12, Harvard 18, BU 27. The Eagles need to win because a loss would jeopardize where they might land in the NCAA tournament. BC is in great position to land in Worcester if they can keep up their momentum, and clearly staying close to home would be desirable.

Boston University on the other hand need to play spoiler in this tournament. Their game against BC has massive implications on their tournament chances. Currently the Terriers are on the outside looking in, but a win against a Top Five BC team would better position them for the tournament.

Finally, Northeastern and Harvard's postseason hopes could be on the line. These two teams need to win badly, and then need to knock off Boston College to solidify their spot.

Player To Watch: Spencer Knight, Goalie

If you haven't been following Boston College, you are missing out on the freshman phenom between the pipes. Already named a Hobey Baker finalist Knight. Currently eighth in the country in goals against average, Knight has the raw ability to take over a tournament with his dominant play. After two tough back to back overtime losses to Maine, he was incredible against UMass, stopping all twenty four shots on goal.

AJ's Fearless Predictions: Boston College 4 Boston University 2. The Eagles have the talent advantage up and down the roster, and this is a team hungry to start winning some hardware again. Tonight will be their first step in that direction.