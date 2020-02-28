Red Hot Boston College Men's Hockey Dismantles Merrimack 6-1

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

There is no team hotter in Hockey East right now than Boston College. On Thursday evening, the Eagles pounded the Merrimack Warriors 6-1 at Kelley Rink. With the win Boston College improves to 22-8-1 (15-6-1), and have opened a four point lead at the top of the conference. With the loss, the Warriors season is officially over, finishing in 10th place in the conference and missing out on the Hockey East tournament.

The Eagles jumped out early, when just ninety seconds into the game freshman Matt Boldy took a pass from Connor Moore for the the first goal of the game. The second goal came near the end of the period when David Cotton batted down a pass and rifled home a shot. BC was well on their way towards the win by the end of the period "Two goals in the first period set the tone." head coach Jerry York said after the game.

In the second, BC again got a goal early, when Julius Mattila hit his twin brother with a pass that backhanded past Merrimack goalie Troy Kobryn. Alex Newhook scored the second goal of the period on an assist from Boldy, and Michael Hardman scored the fifth goal of the game. Going into the third period up 5-1, BC scored the final goal of the game on another goal by Boldy.

This was yet another decisive win for the Eagles who have now won six games in a row. "Important game for us to keep the momentum going", York told reporters after the game. And it's not just that BC is winning, it's how they are winning, winning by multiple goals in all but two of those games. "Our team just keeps getting better and better as the year progresses", York reported. The progression is most notable amongst the freshman on the team (12 points tonight), who as York noted have caught up to the speed of Hockey East play.

The Eagles have one more game on Saturday against Boston University at Agganis Arena. With a win or tie, Boston College will clinch the regular season Hockey East title.