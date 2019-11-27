Boston College Men's Hockey Wins 6th Straight As Eagles Defeat Yale 6-2

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

It has been ten days between games for the Boston College Men's Hockey team, but you couldn't tell as the Eagles thrashed Yale 6-2 at Kelley Rink. "We had a terrific five minutes to start the game" head coach Jerry York said after the win, "after ten days or eleven days off we got started real quick". BC was led by Aapeli Räsänen who had a goal and two assists, and Logan Hustko who had a goal and an asssit.

The Eagles scored early in the 6th minute as David Cotton found Ben Finkelstein who smashed a shot by the Yale Bulldogs (2-7) goaltender Nicholas McNab. Just over a minute later Matt Boldy found Marshall Warren who made it 2-0, and the Eagles were rolling. Yale responded with a goal of their own in the 1st period as Tyler Welsh beat goalie Spencer Knight (23 saves) to the right side of the crease. But the Eagles finished the period with Alex Newhook finding Aapeli Räsänen for the third goal and the end of the night for McNab who was pulled for the game in favor of Corbin Kaczperski.

Both teams found the net in the second period as Mike Hardman scored the fourth goal for the Eagles, and Justin Pearson roared home a slapshot to make it 4-2 heading into the final frame. It was the Logan Hustko show in the third as he scored BC's fifth goal of the game and assisted on the final goal. Watch his nifty stick work below.

With this win Boston College has their sixth win in a row and improved to 8-4 on the season, and their third out of conference win of the year. BC who has struggled in these non-conference games has played well this year, "They are almost as important as the league games" York said after the game. Boston College will continue their out of conference schedule when they travel to Harvard on Friday, a game that can be watched on NESN+.