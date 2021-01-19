Boston College Hockey Ranked #1 For First Time Since 2015

Eagles are the top of the country, and have done it through depth and excellent play.

Boston College men's hockey is off to a hot start to the 2020-2021 season, and have been ranked #1 in the country by both USCHO and USA Today. The Eagles (8-2) finished off a sweep of Merrimack this weekend, while both Minnesota and North Dakota suffered losses, clearing the path for the Eagles.

Incredibly this is the first time Boston College has been #1 in the country since 2015. The Eagles have one of the most talented goaltenders in the country this season with sophomore Spencer Knight, and have surrounded him with talent and depth that can challenge even the best teams in the country.

The amazing part of this start is that the Eagles have done it with out start forward Alex Newhook. Last year's leading scorer, Newhook has only played in one game so far this season due to injury and the World Juniors tournament. In his place true freshman Colby Ambrosio and veteran Logan Hutsko lead the team with seven points a piece. But the impressive part of this team is the balance, 14 different players have scored at least one goal and 22 players have at least one point this season

Boston College will look to hold on to their top spot when they face off with Merrimack again this weekend.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com