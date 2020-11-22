BC Hockey's Weekend Games Against UNH Postponed

Boston College men's hockey was scheduled to begin their season this weekend, but unfortunately that did not happen. Due to reasons not announced, both games against UNH were postponed this weekend. The school only gave a brief press release explaining the postponement.

A new date for the rescheduled series will be announced in the coming days.



The Eagles are scheduled to face Providence next weekend to begin their 2020-21 campaign.

The Eagles weren't the only team to have games cancelled this weekend in Hockey East. The University of Maine were forced to postpone their series against UMass due to COVID-19 concerns with the Black Bears. However, UMass was able to quickly schedule a series with UConn and played two games this weekend.

Unfortunately for BC, whatever came up in the testing did not give them enough time to reschedule. If they had more time there could have been a possibility of finding another game. UMass was able to do this, and as new Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf said:

“Hockey East has built a schedule optimized for flexibility during this unique season in 2020-21 for a variety of reasons,” said Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf in a statement. “We are happy to report that the Maine men’s players are healthy and we look forward to their debut next weekend at UConn.”

But it wasn't a completely lost weekend for BC Athletics. BC Women's Hockey jumped out to a 2-0 start with two wins over UNH. Led by four goals by Gabby Roy and three assists by Savannah Norcross, the Eagles took the first two games 6-2, and 4-1.