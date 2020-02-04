BCBulletin
Boston University Completes Comeback, Downs Eagles 5-4 In Heartbreaking Beanpot Loss

A.J. Black

Boston College lost yesterday's 2020 Beanpot opening round matchup to BU 5-4. The Terriers will be heading to the Championship after BC blew a two goal lead. In front of a packed crowd, one of the best Jerry York claimed he'd ever seen at a Beanpot, this was an exciting game filled with scoring, lead changes and a tough ending. This is the fourth straight Beanpot the Eagles are going to come home empty handed. 

The game started off very well for Boston College, as they jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Marc McLaughlin and on a power play by Alex Newhook. However, BU answered with a goal of their own on a goal by Patrick Curry that was assisted by Logan Cockerill. 

The second period continued to look like the fates were pushing for the Eagles when David Cotton was credited for a goal after a puck deflected off a Boston University defender.

 But it was the third period that turned the momentum around "We took an unnecessary penalty that gave them some life" head Coach Jerry York said about Luke McInnis's penalty. BU capitalized on the 4-4 scoring a goal tied it, and then on the power play the Terriers too the lead on a goal by Robert Mastrosimone. 

BC was able to tie it though with a minute left, after pulling Spencer Knight, David Cotton knocked home a deflected pass to send the game to overtime. "We got some good opportunities in the first OT", York told reporters. But in the second overtime Wilmer Skoog knocked home the game winner sending the Eagles into the consolation game. 

Spencer Knight finished the game with 27 saves, while Newhook had a goal and an assist in his Beanpot debut. 

Technically the game counts as a tie for the Eagles, which doesn't hurt as much for their post season positioning. However, losing the Beanpot, especially one that they had a two game lead still stings. This especially is a bitter pill for the team, many of whom have never lifted the trophy.  

Boston College will face off with Harvard next Monday in the consolation game, while BU will play for the Beanpot Championship against Northeastern. 

