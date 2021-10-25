Boston College Men's Hockey Splits Weekend Series With NCHC Schools

Boston College men's hockey split their weekend series at Conte Forum, losing Friday's matchup against Colorado College 5-3, and earning a victory over Denver on Saturday 5-1.

Friday: Colorado College Defeats Boston College 5-3

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the Eagles, after Boston College was called for two major penalties. Nikita Nesterenko began the comeback for the Eagles, taking a pass from Jack McBain and slipping it under the pads of goalie Dominic Basse. The sophomore scored his second goal of the game fifteen minutes later, and Colby Ambrosio gave the Eagles the first lead of the game early in the third period. However, the Tigers roared back scoring the next three goals including an empty netter from Jackson Jutting to seal the win. Boston College outshot Colorado College 43-20 in the loss.

Saturday: Boston College Defeats Denver 5-1

Boston College ended their two game losing streak on Saturday, downing Denver 5-1. Eric Dop rebounded from a tough Friday night performance to stop 26 of 27 shots, while the Eagles scored goals from five different players. Drew Helleson scored the first goal of the game, after a scoreless first period, Trevor Kuntar doubled the lead shortly after. Denver jumped back into the game with a goal of their own, their lone damage of the night. Jack McBain put the game away with a goal of his own, followed up by Marshall Warren's empty netter.

Boston College (3-2-1) will head to Burlington Vermont this weekend for a two game series against the University of Vermont Catamounts.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com