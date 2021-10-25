    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Boston College Men's Hockey Splits Weekend Series With NCHC Schools

    Boston College defeats Denver after losing a tough one to Colorado College at Conte Forum.
    Author:

    Boston College men's hockey split their weekend series at Conte Forum, losing Friday's matchup against Colorado College 5-3, and earning a victory over Denver on Saturday 5-1.

    Friday: Colorado College Defeats Boston College 5-3

    The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the Eagles, after Boston College was called for two major penalties. Nikita Nesterenko began the comeback for the Eagles, taking a pass from Jack McBain and slipping it under the pads of goalie Dominic Basse. The sophomore scored his second goal of the game fifteen minutes later, and Colby Ambrosio gave the Eagles the first lead of the game early in the third period. However, the Tigers roared back scoring the next three goals including an empty netter from Jackson Jutting to seal the win. Boston College outshot Colorado College 43-20 in the loss. 

    Saturday: Boston College Defeats Denver 5-1

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Boston College ended their two game losing streak on Saturday, downing Denver 5-1. Eric Dop rebounded from a tough Friday night performance to stop 26 of 27 shots, while the Eagles scored goals from five different players. Drew Helleson scored the first goal of the game, after a scoreless first period, Trevor Kuntar doubled the lead shortly after. Denver jumped back into the game with a goal of their own, their lone damage of the night. Jack McBain put the game away with a goal of his own, followed up by Marshall Warren's empty netter. 

    Boston College (3-2-1) will head to Burlington Vermont this weekend for a two game series against the University of Vermont Catamounts. 

    Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

    FCbM6fnVUAINMn-
    Hockey

    Boston College Men's Hockey Splits Weekend Series With NCHC Schools

    38 seconds ago
    Comment
    dennisgrosel
    Football

    With Grosel Struggling, Hafley Discusses Future of Quarterback Position

    3 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17020065_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Morning Bulletin: Recapping Another Loss

    4 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17013541_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Louisville 28 Boston College 14: Quick Thoughts on the Defense

    14 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17013917_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Hafley Gives Injury Updates After Louisville Game

    21 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17012604_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Three Stars: Boston College vs. Louisville

    Oct 24, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17013796_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Louisville 28 Boston College 14: Quick Takeaways From the Eagles Offense

    Oct 24, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17012610_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Runs All Over BC, Wins 28-14

    Oct 23, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17012085_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College Struggling Against Louisville, Down 21-7

    Oct 23, 2021
    Comment