Boston College vs. Merrimack: Preview and Prediction

It wasn't the opponent BC was expected to play, but the Eagles will play two this weekend against Merrimack

Boston College had a last minute schedule change and will be playing Merrimack in a two game series this weekend. This change was caused by a positive COVID-19 test on the Northeastern team, which caused the BC/NU games this weekend to be postponed. It's been a tough year so far for the Warriors (1-5), who have played Northeastern four times already this year. Boston College looks to improve on two overtime performances last weekend against UNH.

Recent Head to Head: Boston College leads the series historically 169-55-16, including a three game sweep of Merrimack during the 2019-20 season.

When: Saturday at 7pm at Kelley Rink, Sunday at 4pm in North Andover.

How To Watch & Listen: Saturday's game will be televised on NESN and streamed on SportsLive (CollegeSportsLive.com) outside New England, while Sunday's will only be available online. Radio coverage is on WEEI 850-AM and BCEagles.com with Jon Rish and Andy Powers and begins fifteen minutes before the puck drops.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Get the power play going: One of Boston College's biggest weaknesses this year has been the power play. Ranked 44th in the country, BC has only 3 goals on 30 attempts (10%). With a team as talented as the Eagles, they need to figure this out because they are failing to take advantage of these situations.

2. Let Knight Take Over: Good goaltending can be the difference between wins and losses in college hockey. For Boston College they have one of the best, and Spencer Knight has had a full week of practice with the team after the whirlwind of WJCs.

3. Avoid costly mistakes: BC on paper is one of the best teams in the country, but they are still prone to errors. Last weekend against UNH they were called for a too many men on the ice penalty, which ultimately cost them the game. Don't give Merrimack a chance to get into these games and put them away early.

Predictions: Boston College on paper is vastly superior to Merrimack, and should have no problem putting them away. But the Eagles can't get sloppy, and give Merrimack a spark. The Warriors live for games like this, and could come alive if BC let's them. Eagles however are playing at mostly full strength (Alex Newhook and Logan Hutsko injury status TBA), just stay with their strengths, let Knight do his thing and get the win and some valuable Hockey East standing points.

Saturday: Boston College 5 Merrimack 2

Sunday: Boston College 3 Merrimack 2

