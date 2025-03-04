BC Bulletin

Boston College's Lukas Gustafsson Named Hockey East Defender of the Month

The junior is the third Eagle to earn a monthly accolade from the conference.

Kim Rankin

Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College defenseman Lukas Gustafsson (8) controls the puck against New Hampshire forward Jason Siedem (23) during the first period at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Boston College Eagles men’s hockey defenseman Lukas Gustafsson has been named Hockey East Defender of the Month. 

The junior earned the accolade for his performance throughout February. During the month, he recorded one goal and three assists for four points, 19 blocks, and a +12 rating. His blocks and rating both led the conference. 

So far this season, the Atlanta, Ga., native has tallied two goals and 12 assists for 14 points, 39 blocks, and a +14 rating. 

Currently, the junior has the third-most blocks, tied for the fifth-most assists, tied for the sixth-most points, and the seventh-highest rating among the team.

This is the second conference award that Gustafsson has been awarded this season. He was named Defender of the Week on Dec. 2 for his performance in the Eagles’ 5-3 win over Dartmouth on Nov. 29, 2024.

In the outing, he tallied two assists for two points and one block. Both his assists came in the third period, the first on the power-play goal by Mike Posma that put Boston College in front 3-2 and the following goal which was a short-handed score by Teddy Stiga. 

He is also the third Eagle to win a monthly award from Hockey East. In January, forward Ryan Leonard won Player of the Month and Stiga won Rookie of the Month. Leonard also earned the Player of the Month award in November. 

Gustafsson joins Maine’s Taylor Makar (Player of the Month) and Albin Boija (Goaltender of the Month) as well as Boston University’s Cole Hutson (Rookie of the Month) in earning monthly honors from the conference.

2024-25 Boston College Mens' Hockey Awards:

Weekly Hockey East

Feb. 24- Andre Gasseau (Co-Player of the Week)

Feb. 3- Ryan Leonard (Player of the Week) 

Jan. 27- Jacob Fowler (Player of the Week) and Teddy Stiga (Rookie of the Week)

Jan. 20- Jacob Fowler (Co-Goaltender of the Week) and Teddy Stiga (Rookie of the Week)

Dec. 2- Lukas Gustafsson (Defender of the Week)

Nov. 25- Ryan Leonard (Player of the Week) and James Hagens (Rookie of the Week)

Nov. 18- Eamon Powell (Defender of the Week)

Nov. 11- Jacob Fowler (Co-Goaltender of the Week) and Ryan Leonard (Player of the Week)

Nov. 4- Gabe Perreault (Co-Player of the Week) and James Hagens (Rookie of the Week)

Oct. 28- Ryan Leonard (Co-Player of the Week)

Oct. 14- Jacob Fowler (Goaltender of the Week) 

Monthly Hockey East

January: Ryan Leonard- Player of the Month and Teddy Stiga- Rookie of the Month

November: Ryan Leonard- Player of the Month

Monthly National

November (HCA): Ryan Leonard- Player of the Month 

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

