Boston College Commit Cutter Gauthier Drafted 5th by Philadelphia Flyers

Boston College commit Cutter Gauthier was selected fifth by the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He joins a Philly squad that is already rich with Boston College players including Cam Atkinson, Patrick Brown and Kevin Hayes.

Gauthier is a big 6-3 forward, who is expected on campus this fall. Last season with the U.S. National U18 Team he recorded 65 points in 54 games, including 34 goals.

The site Eyes on the Prize had a scouting report on Gauthier, who comes to Boston College from Sweden.

The 6’3” centre is about as close as one can get to a modern-day power forward. His blend of decent pace and solid framework makes him scary when he attacks the neutral zone, moving his feet constantly and using his shoulders and hands efficiently to shield the puck and cut into dangerous ice.

He can burn defenders with pure speed, or push through them with his wide base and upper-body strength. Although some technical refinement is needed — his slightly upright torso and lack of knee bend limit his protection mechanics a bit — he projects well due to his lower-body strength as well as his willingness to push the pace and initiate contact.

Last year, Boston College did not have a player drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft. During his post draft press conference, Gauthier said that he wants to play just one season and then turn pro.