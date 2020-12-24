Defenseman Jack St. Ivany Transfers to Boston College

After adding Trevor Kuntar over the summer, Boston College has plucked another Ivy League transfer in defenseman Jack St. Ivany.

A Philadelphia Flyers fourth-round pick, St. Ivany spent the last two seasons with the Yale Bulldogs. During his freshman season, St. Ivany scored six goals and recorded 14 points in 30 games. The following year, he only found the back of the net once but dished out 15 assists.

Prior to arriving in New Haven, St. Ivany spent two years with the Sioux Fall Stampede. He wore an “A” during his second season and finished tied for third in the league in assists by a defenseman with 30.

The Manhattan Beach, CA native started his development career with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings. Two future BC commits, Andre Gasseau and Aidan Hreschuk, also hail from the Golden State and started out with the the Jr. Kings

Despite sitting at 5-1-0 and ranking No. 2 in the nation, the Eagles will welcome help on the blue line. BC has a solid four of Drew Helleson, Marshall Warren, Michael Karow and Eamon Powell, but the defense group lacks experience outside of this core. Jerry York has been dressing five true defensemen for most of the first half of the season, with forward Gentry Shamburger attempting to learn a new position on the fly as the sixth defenseman. St. Ivany will be immediately eligible once the second half kicks off, and freshman Tim Lovell should be recovered from a wrist injury.

Between the two, BC will be adding both size and speed on the back end. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 201 pounds, St. Ivany will be the biggest member of the BC defense. By contrast, the dynamic Lovell measures 5’8”, 140.

The Eagles open up the second half of the season on January 8 against Northeastern, and the lineup will look quite different than it did when BC finished the first half with a loss to UConn. St. Ivany will be eligible to play. Lovell should be recovered from his injury, as should Alabama-Huntsville transfer Liam Izyk. Depending on how the Work Junior tournament unfolds and the quarantine rules upon re-entering the country, Spencer Knight, Drew Helleson and Matt Boldy will be back. Best of all for BC, the season debut of Hobey Baker candidate Alex Newhook could be on the way that weekend.

