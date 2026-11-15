Has Boston College Men's Hockey Turned a Corner After Sweeping UMass?

When Boston College men’s hockey entered its weekend series with UMass on Friday, riding a three-game losing streak that brought its record to 2-5-2, only 16 skaters were available to suit up.

But beyond the injuries were clear deficiencies in the Eagles’ overall play, which BC head coach Greg Brown credited to “trying to do too much.”

“Right now it's pressing,” Brown said after the Eagles’ second loss to Vermont on Nov. 6. “It's trying to do too much. [We] have to trust everyone. If each guy does their job, then we can be a lot better, and it's much easier. Right now, a lot of the situations, it's trying to do too much instead of kind of letting the game happen and working with each other more. So it's not uncommon. You want to do more when things aren't going well. We have to trust the process.”

After capturing back-to-back wins over the Minutemen by a combined score of 7-3 following Saturday’s 4-2 triumph, it would be fair to say that BC’s players took Brown’s message to heart.

The Eagles outplayed UMass in nearly every phase, outshooting the Minutemen 71-69, blocking five more shots, totaling one less penalty, winning the faceoff battle, and executing on their prime scoring chances more frequently across the pair of conference matchups.

Above all that, though, was the stellar play of sophomore goalie Louka Cloutier, who posted a .974 save percentage in Friday’s 3-1 win and .933 in Saturday’s victory.

Consistency in this realm doesn’t always solely involve the individual efforts of the netminder, as how the skaters defend the net is just as crucial.

But this two-game stretch was arguably the best of Cloutier’s young career in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and it certainly provided a very nice backbone for BC to rely on when it needed it most.

If he can retain his current form, it will go a long way for the team, as performances like those tend to have a snowball effect on the confidence of everybody involved, from coaches and players to the fanbase that is so eager to reach heights that were accomplished just a few years ago.

Regarding the injuries, a weekend like this should prove to BC that even when it’s mightily shorthanded bodies-wise, it still has the ability to not just compete, but frankly dominate for stretches at a time.

Boston College dominated xG 3.93-1.53, scoring three times in a 12-minute span across the first and second periods. Dean Letourneau had 1G and 1A, Ryan Conmy scored, and Luka Radivojevic had 2 assists. Louka Cloutier accounted for a +0.53 GSAx. https://t.co/HtrvB5X6iV pic.twitter.com/8IaeGWOHNy — Ryan Sikes (@rms_hockey) November 14, 2026

The Eagles saw six different players — Ryan Conmy, Dean Letourneau, Landan Resendes, Casey Mutryn, Kristian Kostadinski (2) and Oscar Hemming — record goals over the weekend, and all three in the first game were a product of special teams, with two coming on the power play and one on the penalty kill.

The bottom line is that an adjustment has been made, because the way this campaign started had supporters of the program in a state of real irritation.

Now the focus shifts to how the Eagles get some of their fallen back, which will be crucial as the rest of the season unfolds.

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