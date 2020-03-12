BCBulletin
Hockey East Tournament Cancelled Due To Coronavirus.

A.J. Black

(Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com)

The annual Hockey East tournament has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, according to John Buccigross of ESPN

College hockey has joined college basketball in cancelling their conference championships. In the past 24 hours almost every conference has cancelled their tournaments including the ACC, SEC, PAC-12 and Big 10. Around noon today the ECAC was the first hockey conference to cancel their tournament and Hockey East followed shortly after. 

Boston College was scheduled to play Providence in the opening round at Conte Forum. Yesterday it was announced that the tournament would be played without a crowd present to try and reduce the amount of people in the building. But today the conference changed course and decided to cancel the entire tournament, which makes sense as players could still transmit to other players.

BC joined many other colleges by moving all classes online yesterday. They also announced students need to evacuate residence halls by Sunday. All other sporting events were scheduled to be played with no crowds, but given the slew of cancellations, you have to imagine that the baseball, softball and lacrosse seasons could be next. 

If Hockey East goes the route of many of the basketball conferences, Boston College the regular season champion will also be crowned the conference champion.

There has been no word on the future of the NCAA Tournament for hockey. We will keep you up to date on any news regarding the coronavirus pandemic and it's impact on Boston College Athletics. 

Stay safe everyone. 

Hockey

