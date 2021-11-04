Alex Tuch Traded To Buffalo Sabres For Jack Eichel

Former Boston College forward Alex Tuch is headed back east, after being traded by the Las Vegas Golden Knights to the Buffalo Sabres. In return the Knights get former BU star Jack Eichel. In addition the Sabres received Peyton Krebs and a '22 first round draft pick.

A first round pick out of Boston College, Tuch was traded from the Minnesota Wild in 2017 to the expansion Golden Knights. Since then has been a consistent performer for the Golden Knights. In his first four full seasons he has 139 points (61 goals, 78 assists), with his best season coming in 2018-19, where he scored 32 goals.

This move means the end of the saga between Eichel and the Sabres. The two have clashed frequently over a back injury issue, with both parties disagreeing on the course of treatment. He is expected to have surgery that will keep him out six weeks, and hopefully will be ready to return for the Golden Knights. During his career with Buffalo, Eichel scored 355 points in 375 career games.

