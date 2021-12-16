Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Jack St. Ivany to Become Face of Tom Brady Brand

    BC's forward signs an NIL deal with BRADY brand
    On Thursday, NFL superstar Tom Brady announced nine college athletes will be the face of BRADY, his brand. Included in the nine athletes is Boston College hockey player Jack St. Ivany, a transfer from Yale. These athletes all signed NIL deals with the brand. 

    "Having these ten athletes represent our first BRADY campaign is really special,” said Tom Brady, Co-Founder of BRADY." said founder Tom Brady “They are hardworking and driven players in the early stages of their careers and each one of them embodies the spirit and ethos in which our brand was founded.” 

    St. Ivany, a senior from Manhattan Beach, California has 28 points already this season (13 goals, 15 assists). This is a huge jump from his previous season where he only had a goal and five assists. The 6-3 forward was drafted in the fourth round of the NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

    The other players added to the BRADY portfolio include 

    Henry Davis – Pittsburgh Pirates – Baseball (formerly of Louisville)

    Andrew Fenty – University of Michigan – Tennis

    Grayson McCall – Coastal Carolina University – Football

    Cade McNamara – University of Michigan – Football

    George Pickens – University of Georgia – Football

    Julian Reese – University of Maryland – Basketball

    Jermaine Samuels – Villanova University – Basketball

    Shedeur Sanders – Jackson State University – Football

    Patrick Zahraj – UCLA – Tennis 

