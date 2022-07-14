Johnny Gaudreau Signs Deal with Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau is moving east. The former Calgary Flames star has signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract ($9.75 million AAV) through the 2028-29 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The squad has already announced the move.

"Johnny Gaudreau is a superstar in the National Hockey League, and we couldn't be happier to welcome him to the Columbus Blue Jackets family," said general manager Kekalainen. "He is an elite player with great character that makes the players around him better. We are thrilled to add a player of his caliber to our group. This is an exciting day for our franchise, our fans and the city of Columbus."

Gaudreau, a fourth-round pick by the club in 2011 out of Boston College, put up a career-high 40 goals, 75 assists and 115 points in 2021-22. The six time all star now has 210 goals and 610 total points in his career, one that many have said has become more well rounded as of late. Calgary finished 6th in the conference this season, and made it to the second round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs with Gaudreau scoring the game winner in Games 4 & 7 against Dallas, the second coming in overtime. However, the squad ended up losing to Edmonton in five games in the Battle of Alberta.

During his time at Boston College, Gaudreau was instrumental in the Eagles last National Championship in 2012. Nicknamed "Johnny Hockey", with a 31-game point streak, tying the Hockey East record, and averaged 2 points per game including what turned into the clinching goal against Ferris State in the championship game.