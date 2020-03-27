BCBulletin
Logan Hutsko to Return to Boston College for Senior Season

Brett Rider

Amidst all the COVID-19 news that have dominated headlines, Boston College hockey fans received some good news today. Rising senior forward Logan Hutsko announced he will return for his final season with the Eagles.

“I came to BC to win, and we have the group to do it. So why leave now?”. Hutsko announced on the BC Instagram account. Hutsko chose to remain with the Eagles instead of heading to the NHL were he was drafted by the Florida Panthers. 

This is exciting news for the program for multiple reasons. The first being the team will return with their top line winger (Hutsko) who tied for the team lead in goals (19) this season along with 33 points. After losing fellow line mates David Cotton and Julius Mattila to graduation, Hutsko coming back brings some stability to the top line that was other wise cleaned out by graduation.

Furthermore, Hutsko will be returning eager for his first championship. While his junior season was cut short because of the COVID19 outbreak, he will get one more shot at a Hockey East Tournament Final, Beanpot Championship and hopefully a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Although there is a large void left by one of the largest senior classes in Jerry York’s career, the underclassmen of this team are a particularly special and talented group, and poised to continue to grow and improve as a unit. 

Hopefully Boston College will get to play a full season of hockey next year, because on paper this group looks like it could be a contender . 

