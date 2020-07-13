Former Defenseman Peter Harrold Named Hurricanes Skills Coach

Photo by BCEagles.com

The Carolina Hurricanes added former Boston College captain Peter Harrold to their coaching staff, the team announced in a press release yesterday.

Harrold anchored the Eagles blue line from 2002-06, serving as the team’s captain during the 2005-06 season. Harrold played 35-plus games in each of his four seasons, peaking at 42 during his senior season when the Eagles advanced to the National Championship game against Wisconsin. In total, his 156 games played places Harrold in a tie for 34th-most in BC history and only 13 back of Rob Scuderi’s program-leading 169.

The Kirtland Hill, OH native improved upon nearly every aspect of his game during each of his four seasons with the Eagles. He notched 12 points during his freshman season, then had back-to-back 14-point seasons, and capped off his career with an impressive 30-point campaign. He was also responsible in the defensive zone, increasing his plus-minus each season, totaling a plus-66 across his four seasons.

He was a three time member of the All-Academic Team and was named Hockey East’s best defensive defenseman in 2006.

Following his tenure with the Eagles, Harrold spent parts of nine seasons in the NHL, splitting time between the Los Angeles Kings and the New Jersey Devils. In his first season with the Devils, Harrold suited up for 17 games during the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs. His Devils advanced all the way to the Finals against the Kings. In the series Harrold played three games as the Devils fell to his former team.

Harrold will serve as a skills coach for the Hurricanes as they prepare for their play-in round matchup against the New York Rangers.

This is the second NHL staff-related move of the weekend with BC ties. On Friday, the New Jersey Devils removed the interim tag from general manager Tom Fitzgerald. A native of Billerica, Fitzgerald didn’t attend BC, but his sons Casey and Ryan both recently finished four-year stints with the Eagles. BC fans will also fondly remember his cousins, Kevin and Jimmy Hayes.