Charlotte North Named ACC Female Athlete of the Year

BC's legendary lacrosse player continues to add to her impressive resume

For the second straight season, Boston College women's lacrosse star Charlotte North was named ACC Female Athlete of the Year. Her squad made the National Championship finals, losing to UNC, with North breaking multiple records in her sport along the way.

Kenny Pickett, quarterback for the Pitt Panthers was named ACC Male Athlete of the Year. 

"I couldn't be more honored and humbled to be named the ACC Female Athlete of the Year," said North in a BC press release. "To earn this award in a very competitive conference with all of the excellent and inspiring athletes is a dream come true. I want to thank my coaches and teammates for always supporting me, pushing and making me a better person and player. This is because of them. I couldn't be more happy to have played here and be a part of the BC family and community. Thank you!"

North, a Dallas native who transferred to BC from Duke had yet another stellar season, leading the team with 92 goals, a personal-best 115 points, and 139 draw controls. She was third in the country in goals, fourth in draw controls, and fifth in points. She also posted 16 hat tricks, including eight games with at least five scores. North was one of two players in the country with at least 90 goals and 100 draw controls this season.

North broke the NCAA all-time goals mark earlier this season and stands as the all-time leader with 358 goals. She finished third among active leaders with 433 points and ninth with 373 draw controls. 

"We couldn't be more proud of Charlotte being named the ACC Female Athlete of the Year,"said BC lacrosse coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein. "She is the embodiment of what a student-athlete should be, and has been the face of lacrosse since she stepped on campus. To see her win this award for the second time in a conference full of outstanding athletes is incredible."

