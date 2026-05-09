Kylee Colbert's six goals on eight shot attempts propelled No. 14 Boston College women's lacrosse (10-7, 6-4 ACC) to a 10-4 takedown of No. 18 Yale (13-5, 6-1 Ivy) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday evening.

The postseason contest was notably special for Colbert and her sister, Casey, who are from Glenwood Landing, N.Y. — just 37 miles away from Stony Brook, where the postseason contest was held.

Casey provided assists on two of Kylee's goals in the triumph, which set up a second-round matchup against No. 5 Stony Brook on Sunday at noon.

"I just think it's so awesome being back on Long Island, especially," Colbert said. "It's like I was playing in the backyard again, so it's just so great."

Sister ➡️ Sister for the BTB 🥶



Casey finds Kylee for a first-half hat trick! pic.twitter.com/lMagJzQeET — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) May 8, 2026

Colbert's six goals set a personal record for goals in a single game.

"It sort of looked like everything was coming easy to [Colbert]," BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. "It was like a state of flow that you only can get when you work really hard. And today was just sort of an accumulation of a very hard-working week. Kylee worked really hard all week. She's leading the offense, and it was just her day."

After establishing a 3-2 lead in the first quarter, BC nearly shut out the Bulldogs for the entire second quarter, but Yale's Nell Dulcey scored with 37 seconds left to cut the Bulldogs' deficit to 8-3.

"The girls executed the game plan really well," Walker-Weinstein said. "Our defensive coordinator stressed it all week. Just making sure we kept them down the alley, give them shots that Shea [Dolce] can prepare for. And our 1v1s were amazing. The angles of the doubles, and then closing the doubles and keeping ball pressure on was a huge piece of it."

Dolce, who surrendered just one goal in the second half, saved a free-position shot and two additional shots on Yale's first power play of the fourth quarter, which kept the Eagles' momentum afloat.

"It's just sort of the story of her career," Walker-Weinstein said. "She makes the saves she needs to and then she makes two or three extra per game that no one else could ever make. And I think that showed in that stretch. Having back-to-back saves on a power play is pretty crazy, but honestly, it's just par for the course to me for Shea."

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.