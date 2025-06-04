Ten Boston College Women's Lacrosse Players Selected for Team USA Training Camps
Ten current and former Boston College women’s lacrosse players will participate in Team USA Lacrosse training camps next week from June 9 to 12.
Team USA Lacrosse plans to run training camps for both the U.S. Field Team and the Sixes Team—two of eight national lacrosse teams sponsored by USA Lacrosse—and all 10 Eagles will participate in both training camps.
The list of highly-decorated BC players invited and a list of their accolades include:
Player name:
Accolades:
Sam Apuzzo
Tewaaraton Award recipient (2018) and three-time nominee (2017-19); current BC Assistant Coach; Graduated BC in 2019 and earned master’s degree in 2021; Three-time All-ACC First Team selection (2017-19)
Shea Baker
Rising senior defender at BC; 2025 ACC Defender of the Year; 2025 All-ACC First Team selection
Rachel Clark
Senior attacker in 2025; second in the nation in goals with a BC single-season record of 106 (second-most all-time in a single season in NCAA history); 2025 Tewaaraton Award finalist; 2025 ACC attacker of the year; 2025 unanimous First-Team All-American; 2025 Honda Award finalist (recognizes the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports)
Mckenna Davis
Senior attacker in 2025; 2025 All-ACC First Team selection (two-time); 2025 USA Lacrosse Magazine All-American Honorable Mention; 2025 Top-25 Tewaaraton Watch List selection
Shea Dolce
Rising senior goalkeeper; 2025 ACC Goalkeeper of the Year (two-time); ACC Tournament MVP; 2025 IWLCA Goalkeeper of the Year; 2025 Tewaaraton Award finalist; 2025 unanimous First-Team All-American; 2025 Honda Award finalist
Kenzie Kent
2019 All-ACC First Team selection; 2019 Tewaaraton Watch List selection; 2019 BC captain as a graduate student; 2017 Mary Garber Award (presented to the 2016-17 ACC Athlete of the Year); former BC women’s hockey player (drafted fourth overall by the Boston Pride in the 2017 NWHL Draft)
Emma LoPinto
Senior attacker in 2025 (transferred to BC as a junior in 2024 from Florida); 2025 USA Lacrosse Magazine Second Team selection; 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s U20 Championship MVP
Charlotte North
Graduate student at BC in 2022 (transferred to BC as a junior in 2020 from Duke); 2022 and 2021 Tewaaraton Award winner; two-time Mary Garber ACC Female Athlete of the Year; 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year nominee; 2022 Consensus First-Team All-American; Two-time IWLCA Player and Attacker of the Year; 2022 ESPY Award nominee (awarded to “Best Female Athlete in Collegiate Athletics”)
Sydney Scales
Graduated BC in 2024; 2024 IWLCA Defender of the Year; 2024 Eagle of the Year; 2024 ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year; 2024 USA Lacrosse First-Team All-American; current assistant coach at Harvard
Cassidy Weeks
Graduate student at BC in 2024; ender her career at BC with 97 straight starts; 2024 ACC All-Academic Team; 2024 IWLCA Second-Team All-American; 2024 First-Team All-ACC
These training camps will serve as a precursor for the Pan-American Lacrosse Association (PALA) continental qualifier, which will be held from June 26 to 30 in Auburndale, Fla.
Boston College women’s lacrosse Schiller Family Head Coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein was selected to be Team USA’s coach in 2024, so there will be another familiar face around for current and former BC players once the camps begin.